Wits and UCT excel internationally as ranking debate rages

In the relentless pursuit of global academic distinction, South Africa’s premier institutions, the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), the University of Johannesburg (UJ), and Stellenbosch University (SU), have once again shown their mettle.

The institutions secured prominent placements in the 11th annual US News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings , offering critical insight into how the nation’s higher education sector compares internationally.

In the US News African standings, UCT clinched the number one spot, positioning itself at 124th globally. Egypt’s Cairo University followed in second place, while Wits secured third on the continent with a global ranking of 265. Beyond the African top 10, other notable South African entrants included the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) at 13th, the University of Pretoria (UP) at 15th, and North West University (NWU) at 19th.

Stellenbosch University. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Evaluating 2,250 top institutions across 105 countries (up from 104 last year), the U.S. News framework heavily weights academic research and institutional reputation. However, for prospective students, personal variables, such as location, campus culture, specific programme strengths, and tuition costs, remain equally decisive factors.

How US News ranks universities:

The US News 2025-2026 rankings initially included 250 universities from Clarivate’s reputation survey, adding others that met a static 1,250-paper publication threshold for 2019-2023. This formed a pool of 2,346 institutions, from which the top 2,250 were ranked using 13 weighted indicators, including global research reputation, publications and citations.

The US News Best Global Universities rankings by region show the top institutions in five regions with a large number of globally ranked schools. Those regions are Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America.

Global rankings are rarely unanimous. When evaluated by alternative world-ranking bodies, South African universities often place differently. Chief among these alternative evaluators is the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR), a leading consulting organisation that provides policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

CWUR has been publishing its global academic rankings since 2012. What makes this system unique compared with other kinds of rankings is that it assesses the quality of education, employability, quality of faculty and research without relying on subjective surveys or data submissions from the universities themselves.

How CWUR compares to

other major ranking systems

The CWUR methodology differs from other major ranking frameworks – such as the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Arwu), in several fundamental ways:

QS and THE: Both systems rely heavily on substantial reputation surveys drawing on the views of academics and employers worldwide. Alongside these surveys, QS places a strong emphasis on measures of research impact and internationalisation. Similarly, THE combines its reputational components with indicators related to teaching, the research environment, citations, industry engagement and an international outlook.

Arwu (The Shanghai Ranking): This system is more strictly research-focused. It places considerable weight on high-impact scientific achievements, including Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, highly cited researchers and publications in leading journals such as Nature and Science.

By contrast, CWUR bypasses reputational surveys and university data submissions entirely. Instead, it relies completely on independently sourced, outcome-based indicators, evaluating institutions strictly on alumni academic success, graduate employability, faculty distinctions and research performance. To rank the world’s universities, CWUR uses seven objective and robust indicators grouped into four core performance areas:

Education (25%): Based on the academic success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university’s size.

Employability (25%): Based on the professional success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university’s size.

Faculty (10%): Measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions.

Research Performance (40% total): CWUR calculates a university’s research score by evenly averaging performance across four distinct areas (weighted at 10% each): Research Output: Measured by the total number of published research articles. High-Quality Publications: Measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals. Influence: Measured by the number of research articles appearing in highly influential journals. Citations: A citation impact score that counts the number of highly cited research articles by other scholars worldwide.



Together, these four research measures give a comprehensive picture of how much a university contributes to global knowledge and how seriously that contribution is taken by the broader research community.

When looking at how local institutions measure up globally, a total of 12 South African universities feature on the global list. The University of the Witwatersrand claimed the top spot nationally, placing 200th globally and ranking within the top 1% worldwide with a score of 78.9. The University of Cape Town followed, placing 276th globally (top 1.3%). Stellenbosch University ranks third nationally (461st globally), with the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Pretoria rounding out the country’s top five national placements.

Wits remarkable achievement

With Wits claiming the top spot in Africa and within the top 1% worldwide, the institution described this as a milestone that reflected the university’s enduring commitment to academic and research excellence, innovation and the advancement of the public good.

“This remarkable achievement confirms Wits University’s position as a leading African institution with global reach and relevance,” said Prof Zeblon Vilakazi FRS, Wits Vice-Chancellor and principal.

Wits University Vice Chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi. (Photo: Shivan Parusnath Wits University)

“We are proud that Wits has earned its place in this ranking. Notwithstanding some of the misgivings around ranking systems, this ranking is important because it uses objective data to rank universities on education, research, faculty and the employability of graduates. Being ranked number one in Africa and among the top 1% globally is a testament to the collective excellence, resilience and ambition of our students, staff, alumni and partners.”

Vilakazi said that Wits performed exceptionally well in areas tied directly to real-world influence, faculty excellence and graduate success.

“It is important that our graduates are employable – Wits achieved a remarkable Employability Rank of 97 globally, highlighting the calibre and competitiveness of Wits graduates in the international marketplace,” he said.

This follows another major accolade for the institution. Wits was named the top-ranked university in sub-Saharan Africa for innovation performance in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, which measures how effectively institutions translate research and technology into economic and social impact.

Acknowledging this milestone, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Innovation, Professor Lynn Morris, said, “This ranking reaffirms our commitment to excellence, impact, and collaboration in pursuit of a more inclusive and sustainable future. The GII 2025 highlights the growing importance of universities in shaping national and regional innovation systems, with Wits positioned as a crucial anchor in Africa’s innovation landscape.”

UCT: ‘Real-world impact’

Reflecting on the significance of the latest results, UCT framed the achievement around real-world impact.

“UCT’s position among the world’s leading universities is a reflection not only of academic excellence, but of a deeper institutional purpose: to advance knowledge in service of society and to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s future and the global public good,” said Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town Professor Mosa Moshabela. (Photo: Suné Payne)

He congratulated Vilakazi and colleagues at Wits on being ranked first, stating that this recognition demonstrated that African universities could stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s leading institutions while remaining firmly committed to addressing the challenges and opportunities of the continent.

“Our students, academics, researchers and professional staff are committed to ensuring that UCT remains a globally engaged African university. Through Strategy 2030, we are embedding innovation and entrepreneurship into the fabric of the institution to build a future-oriented university that combines research intensity with social responsiveness, and continues to shape knowledge, opportunity and change across South Africa, the continent and beyond,” he said.

This sustained excellence across global indices comes at a pivotal international moment for the institution. In September 2026, UCT will host the prestigious THE World Academic Summit, bringing together university leaders, policymakers and innovators from across the globe to deliberate on the future of higher education.

Ranking system criticism

Despite their immense popularity, global university ranking systems face criticism for reducing the deeply complex, contextual mission of higher education into overly narrow, quantitative scorecards.

Critics argue that these ranking frameworks prioritise research volume and citation metrics over actual teaching quality, student mentorship and holistic development.

This creates a hyper-competitive, commercialised marketplace where universities are systematically pressured to redirect limited local resources to chase arbitrary global “prestige indicators”, critics say, often at the direct expense of their core civic duties and the immediate development needs of their local societies. DM