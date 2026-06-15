The graduate gap threatening South Africa’s AI future

Growing up in QwaQwa in the Free State, Dineo Ramokhothoane had little sense of where mathematics might take her.

“I didn’t know what else existed outside of QwaQwa, but my teachers did,” she recalls.

Today, she is a software engineer specialising in machine learning and artificial intelligence. She has built a career in one of the fastest-growing fields in the global economy and become the first of seven siblings to earn a university degree.

“For me it felt like breaking a generational curse,” she says.

The power of Promaths

Her journey was helped by Promaths, a pioneering partnership between Investec and the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology that supports high-potential learners in mathematics and physical science.

Ramokhothoane’s story offers a glimpse of what is possible when talented young South Africans gain access to strong mathematics and science education. It also highlights what’s at stake as the country grapples with a growing shortage of STEM skills at a time when artificial intelligence (AI), automation and digital technologies are reshaping the world of work.

What is Promaths? Watch to find out.





For parents and learners making subject choices today, maths and science remain among the most important foundations for future opportunity. Far from becoming less relevant in the age of AI, they are increasingly the skills that will determine who gets to participate in the economy of tomorrow.

Future relevancy: what should students consider?

When today’s learners enter the workforce, they won’t just compete with one another. They will work alongside AI systems, automation tools and rapidly evolving technologies that are changing how businesses operate.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report estimates that 39% of key job skills will change by 2030, with AI, big data and technological literacy among the fastest-growing areas of demand.

“For young South Africans, proficiency in maths and science is the key that unlocks endless career possibilities in any industry,” says Tumelo Mabitsela, Founder and former head of the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology.

“These subjects are more than academic disciplines. They are gateway skills needed to secure meaningful employment and power economic growth and development.”

Yet South Africa faces a growing challenge. While demand for STEM skills continues to rise, too few learners are building the mathematical and scientific foundations needed to pursue these careers.

The growing skills gap: Our national reality and how to fix it

South Africa faces a striking paradox. While 60% of young people aged 15 to 24 are unemployed, many employers are struggling to fill highly skilled technical roles.

According to the 2025 Xpatweb Critical Skills Survey, 84% of large corporations and multinational companies in South Africa report difficulties sourcing specialised talent, with engineers, ICT specialists and science professionals among the hardest positions to fill.

Nicolas Mmako, Promaths lead at Investec, says one contributing factor is the growing number of learners choosing mathematical literacy instead of pure mathematics.

“Too often, mathematics is presented as a subject for the naturally gifted rather than a skill that learners can develop with the right support”, asserts Mmako.

While mathematical literacy is an important pathway for many learners, Mmako says some are steered towards it because it is seen as the easier option or due to systemic pressures.

“Capable learners may miss opportunities in careers that require strong mathematical and analytical skills. Without core maths and science skills, we are producing youth who are unprepared for the evolving world of work, where AI is placing new demands on the future workforce.”

Nicolas Mmako, Promaths lead at Investec

The consequences are increasingly visible in the higher education pipeline. According to data from the Department of Higher Education and Training, South African universities produced 5,065 fewer graduates in key STEM disciplines than targeted in 2024.

Addressing this challenge requires intervention long before young people enter university or the workforce.

Promaths has spent more than two decades helping high-potential learners like Ramokhothoane who come from disadvantaged communities excel in mathematics and physical science.

Through additional tuition, mentorship, career guidance and academic support offered on weekends and during school holidays, the programme aims to expand opportunities for learners who may otherwise struggle to access them.

“Investec is deeply invested in education as a catalyst for access to meaningful economic participation,” says Mmako.

Does maths still matters in the AI era?

As AI tools become increasingly capable of generating code, analysing information and automating routine tasks, some learners question whether traditional maths and science education remains as important as it once was.

Ramokhothoane believes the opposite is true.

“Machine learning is built on statistics. We calculated standard deviation, median and mean in high school, and I’m still calculating them now. Statistics is a huge part of machine learning. In fact, it’s the backbone.”

Dineo Ramokhothoane, Promaths alumna and Senior Machine Learning Engineer

While AI can assist with coding and automate certain tasks, she argues that people who understand the underlying principles will remain indispensable.

“Right now, we are in the dawn of the AI era and it can do a lot of coding for you. But what sets you apart is someone who understands the fundamentals and the basics of where the algorithms and systems come from.”

That understanding begins with mathematics.

“You can’t be replaced when you have a rigid mathematics backbone,” she says.

“Even if you’re using AI, you need to be able to tell whether it’s doing the correct things. How would you know that if you don’t know the basics?”

The multiplier effect: How empowering one, empowers many

For Ramokhothoane, the benefits of education have extended far beyond her own career.

After becoming the first graduate in her family, she watched the impact spread to the next generation.

“After I got my degree, my eldest sister went and got her diploma. Today, two of my nieces and nephews are graduates.”

Dineo graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in computer science and pure mathematics

Her experience reflects the broader impact that educational opportunity can have on families and communities.

As South Africa grapples with youth unemployment, skills shortages and a rapidly changing economy, those ripple effects matter.

Looking ahead, Ramokhothoane believes technology will increasingly influence every profession.

“I believe every career will eventually become a tech career.”

For today’s learners, choosing maths and science is therefore about far more than passing exams. It is an investment in adaptability, opportunity and future relevance in a world where the ability to solve problems, think critically and work alongside technology will increasingly define success. DM