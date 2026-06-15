Social agency Team5pm opens Johannesburg office to launch innovation hub

As demand grows for scalable social media content and influencer marketing across markets, the Johannesburg office will operate as an innovation hub building capability across data, automation, tooling and AI-enabled workflows for global clients including Unilever, L’Oréal and Barilla.

Merishia Collins, Managing Director, South Africa, will lead the Johannesburg office and oversee team growth and capability across both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Johannesburg was selected for its strong technical talent base and its role as a growing technology centre. The city is listed as South Africa’s fastest-rising startup hub (+42.4% growth in 2025) and is home to 34.2% of the country’s software developers (StartupBlink).

At a time when many South African professionals are looking overseas for opportunities, team5pm’s investment in Johannesburg reflects a different trend: global businesses increasingly looking to South Africa for specialised digital, AI and technology talent. The Johannesburg hub will launch with eight roles, five of which have already been filled, with recruitment continuing for three additional positions. The office is expected to support both South African operations and international teams across the broader team5pm x SAMY network, with room for further expansion as client demand grows.

“Social marketing is becoming more technical, with data, AI-enabled workflows and automation increasingly central to delivery,” said Tim Knots, Technology & Innovation Director at team5pm. “For years, creativity was the main differentiator in our industry. That’s changing. Today the strongest teams bring strategy, creativity and technical capability together, and Johannesburg is the right environment to build that alongside our Cape Town operation.”

The Johannesburg office establishes a two-hub South Africa model alongside Cape Town. The two locations will operate as one connected team through cross-office project teams that support capability-building, knowledge-sharing and consistent delivery.

“Johannesburg is a long-term investment for our growth, building more of our global delivery and innovation from South Africa,” said Jelmer Wind, co-founder & CEO of team5pm. “We’ve seen exceptional talent and ambition here, and this second hub lets us scale that strength for clients across markets.” DM

Team5pm has maintained an established presence in Cape Town and is now expanding into Johannesburg as a second South African base.

and is now expanding into as a second South African base. The Johannesburg office will prioritise tech and innovation roles , including technical and data-oriented positions aligned to technology-enabled delivery initiatives.

, including technical and data-oriented positions aligned to technology-enabled delivery initiatives. The Johannesburg hub will launch with 8 roles in total: 5 positions have been filled and recruitment is underway for 3 additional Johannesburg-based roles: Jobs team5pm

About team5pm

Team5pm, part of SAMY, is a data-driven social agency focused on effectiveness. Since 2018, team5pm has combined creativity with performance to develop content and campaigns that reach audiences and drive conversion. With deep platform-specific knowledge and expertise, and data insights into consumer search and viewing behaviour, team5pm helps brands generate attention, increase brand preference and deliver conversions on social. The agency develops, among other things, YouTube and TikTok content, digital-first commercials, influencer campaigns and creative concepts.

With offices in Amsterdam, Stockholm, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Warsaw, team5pm works with an international client network including Prime Video, GAMMA, bol and KPN. Through its partnership with SAMY, team5pm also has access to SAMY’s global network, active in 55 markets with 20 offices worldwide. team5pm’s work has received international recognition, including SAN Awards, ADCN Lamps, Effie Awards, YouTube Works, The Webby Awards, The Global Search Awards and The European Video Awards.