I don’t want to kill bugs in my house. What should I do instead?

We’ve all been there: just as you’re about to fall asleep, you notice a spider on the ceiling. Or you walk into your kitchen and find a long trail of ants snaking into your pantry.

Given there are an estimated 10 quintillion individual insects alive on Earth at any one time, it’s no surprise they sometimes find their way into our homes.

But the reality is most of these tiny housemates won’t hurt us, and you really don’t need to kill them. In fact, many perform helpful jobs such as catching flies and mosquitoes, or tidying up crumbs.

So, what can you do instead?

Starting with spiders

Remember: many spiders in your home are harmless.

Common spider housemates include:

huntsman spiders (Sparassidae sp)

black and brown house spiders (Badumna sp) and

daddy long-legs spiders (Pholcus phalangioides).

They’re big and speedy, but huntsmen are gentle giants that rarely bite and their venom can’t hurt humans. They are naturally timid animals that will usually try to avoid us big, scary humans.

Black and brown house spiders live in messy webs often on screen doors or in corners. They are sometimes mistaken for funnel-web spiders, and while their venom can cause unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and swelling, they are generally timid and rarely bite.

There’s no evidence that daddy long-legs spiders have venom capable of harming a human.

Even redbacks are shy and non-aggressive and will often play dead rather than bite; most bites occur when the spider is accidentally squeezed, such as when moving a pot plant or putting on a shoe. Although their venom can make us unwell, no one has died from a redback bite since antivenom was introduced in 1956.

What about ants and flies?

Most ants in the house are harmless. They are likely scavenging for food, looking for water, or may even be passing through on their way to somewhere else.

Having said that, sometimes it’s hard to figure out what they’re doing. I have a trail of ants that runs up my shower wall – I have no idea what they are doing or why they are there. They’re just part of the family now.

Some people worry insects can spread disease. Yes, cockroaches, ants and flies can potentially transfer bacteria from one surface to another but this is rarely a problem in our homes since a single fly touchdown is unlikely to transfer enough bacteria to cause issues. Our homes also don’t typically have rotting food or faeces lying around where insects can touch it and spread germs elsewhere.

What should I do about them?

In many cases, you don’t have to do anything; the bug or spider in your house is likely harmless and won’t cause problems.

And growing evidence suggests at least some insects, including crickets, can experience pain or pain-like states.

While scientists still debate exactly what insects experience, it’s increasingly clear insects and spiders are far more behaviourally and neurologically complex than once assumed.

Is it really worth causing suffering to an animal that has done nothing wrong other than share your space?

Instead, consider simply capturing the animal in a container and sliding a piece of cardboard or plastic underneath before releasing it outside.

If you live with a phobia, perhaps you could ask a friend or neighbour to do it for you.

To make your home less attractive to insects and spiders, you can:

cover food sources, including pet food

clean up any spilled foods, crumbs or food residues

store loose food in sealed containers to prevent pantry moths and grain beetles

make sure your bin seals properly when closed

ensure your windows have well-fitting fly screens.

Only if everything else fails — or if the spider or insect is genuinely dangerous, which is rare — should lethal control such as pesticides or squishing be considered.

Remember: household insecticides are not necessarily harmless. Some studies have linked insecticide exposure to a range of health concerns (particularly in children).

Learning to live with them

The minibeasts in our homes are fascinating to watch and can provide a source of entertainment and education.

Kids (and adults!) can learn a lot about nature, ecology and science from watching insects and spiders at home. In fact, keeping and observing an insect has even been used as a successful form of therapy for children.

It’s OK to be scared of insects and spiders, but perhaps we should approach it the same way we approach fear of dogs or other furry animals: not through killing but by acknowledging the fear and working towards managing it. DM

﻿<span contenteditable="false"></span>﻿ This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.



