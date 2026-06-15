Abdullah Ibrahim, SA cultural giant and jazz maestro, dies at 91

Abdullah Ibrahim performs at the Culture and Resistance Festival at the University of Botswana, Gaborone, in July 1982. (Photo: Paul Weinberg / South) Abdullah Ibrahim onstage at the Culture and Resistance Festival in Botswana. The festival, held from 13-17 July 1982, was a massive gathering of exiled South African artists, writers and musicians. (Photo: Paul Weinberg / South) Abdullah Ibrahim at the M7 Academy in Cape Town, which he founded in 1999. Rooted in Ibrahim's interest in Zen philosophy and his black belt in martial arts, the centre combines music with martial arts, therapy and seven distinct disciplines to foster the holistic well-being of young musicians. (Photo: Esa Alexander / Gallo Images / Sunday Times) Abdullah Ibrahim at the Brecon Jazz Festival in Powys, Wales, in August 2001. (Photo: Jazz Services / Heritage Images / Getty Images) Abdullah Ibrahim performs at the Brecon Jazz Festival, in Powys, Wales, August 2001. (Photo: Jazz Services / Heritage Images / Getty Images) Abdullah Ibrahim at the UK's Gateshead International Jazz Festival in March 2010. (Photo: Alan John Ainsworth / Heritage Images / Getty Images) Abdullah Ibrahim speaks at the launch of his CD Sotho Blue in Johannesburg on 9 December 2010. The album blended his signature Cape Town jazz sound with reflective and spiritual compositions. (Photo: Oupa Bopape / Gallo Images) Abdullah Ibrahim with the actor, performer, singer, songwriter and producer Brian Temba at the launch of Sotho Blue in Johannesburg on 9 December 2010. (Photo: Oupa Bopape / Gallo Images) Abdullah Ibrahim delivers an emotional performance at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 29 September 2017. (Photo: Oupa Bopape / Gallo Images) Abdullah Ibrahim during the performance of his solo show Senzo at the Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg on 6 February 2012. (Photo: Lauren Mulligan / Gallo Images / The Times) Abdullah Ibrahim performs a memorable opening-night concert at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Newtown, Johannesburg, on 22 August 2013. (Photo: Moeletsi Mabe / Gallo Images / The Times)





Abdullah Ibrahim onstage at the 15th anniversary of the Joy of Jazz festival on 22 August 2013 in Newtown, Johannesburg. (Photo: Veli Nhlapo / Gallo Images / Sowetan)

Abdullah Ibrahim at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on 14 April 2024. The concert was part of his Water from an Ancient Well world tour, marking his triumphant return to his home country. (Photo: Tebogo Letsie / Gallo Images / City Press)

Abdullah Ibrahim takes the stage on the last day of the San Sebastian Jazz Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on 25 July 2017. (Photo: Javier Etxezarreta / EPA)

Abdullah Ibrahim during his concert on the last day of the San Sebastian Jazz Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on 25 July 2017. He was joined by his ensemble Ekaya as well as special guest Terence Blanchard. (Photo: Javier Etxezarreta / EPA0



Abdullah Ibrahim onstage on the second day of the 46th Jazz Festival of San Sebastian, Spain, on 22 July 2011. (Photo: Juan Herrero / EPA )



