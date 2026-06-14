Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 deaths, according to the government’s latest situation report.

The data shows that the outbreak, Congo’s 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri’s 36 health zones and in 10 of North Kivu’s 34 health zones, as well as in one health zone in South Kivu.

(Reporting by Congo newsroom; Writing by Robbie Corey-Boulet; Editing by Edmund Klamann)