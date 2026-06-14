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Congo says 782 Ebola cases confirmed, two new health zones affected

KINSHASA, June 14 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 782 after 72 new cases were documented in 24 hours, one of the biggest single-day jumps during the ongoing outbreak, government data showed on Sunday.

Reuters
By Reuters
14 Jun
Conversation-Ebola-spread Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain. (Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images)

The confirmed Ebola cases include 181 deaths, according to the government’s latest situation report.

The data shows that the outbreak, Congo’s 17th, remains confined to three provinces in the east: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

But it showed that cases had been confirmed for the first time in the Nia-Nia health zone in Ituri and the Mabalako health zone in North Kivu.

There are now confirmed cases in 20 of Ituri’s 36 health zones and in 10 of North Kivu’s 34 health zones, as well as in one health zone in South Kivu.

(Reporting by Congo newsroom; Writing by Robbie Corey-Boulet; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

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