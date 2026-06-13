Proteas head into T20 World Cup with big ambitions to win

For the Proteas, the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was a heartbreakingly familiar chapter of “so close, yet so far” in South African cricket history. They lost by 32 runs, making it their second consecutive defeat in a T20 World Cup final, having failed against Australia at home in 2023.
Now, the T20 World Cup shifts to Wales and England, the country that staged the inaugural edition in 2009, for its 10th edition from 12 June to 5 July.
South Africa enter the tournament slightly under the radar as the attention is largely focused on the “big three”: Australia, England and India. But Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt leads a strong 15-player squad and believes they are more eager than ever to win the silverware.
“Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it’s also made us even hungrier to go one step further,” she said in a column written for the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Under the helm of coach Mandla Mashimbyi and Wolvaardt, it is now or never to claim their maiden global trophy despite the difficult defeats.
Well-balanced squad
The squad blends experienced players with emerging talent. “On paper, we’re one of the best teams at the World Cup,” said spin bowler and all-rounder Suné Luus. “Kayla [Reyneke] is a great talent coming from Under-19s. She loves winning games for South Africa – that we’ve seen over the last couple of months.
“Having Shabnim [Ismail] back, we all know what she can do. Her skill is still phenomenal at the age of 37. The energy she brings as well – she’s always a great character in the team. Then the skills and experience of Marizanne [Kapp] and Dané [van Niekerk], it’s awesome to have them.”
After some personal struggles, including the loss of her father and a battle with form and fitness, Van Niekerk reversed her retirement last year and is returning to the World Cup fold for the first time since 2020.
Kapp remains one of the most decorated all-rounders in the game. She is ranked fifth in women’s bowling and fourth among the all-rounders. In South Africa’s first pre-World Cup warm-up match against Ireland on 6 June, Kapp claimed four wickets, helping to seal a 15-run victory for her side, but she admitted that she felt underprepared.
“I don’t have rhythm yet, so I’m not feeling great at the moment,” she said, citing windy weather in England and needing time to adapt to the conditions.
Kapp also stressed the need for greater support for Wolvaardt in the middle order, where the team have been inconsistent.
“Wolvie is always a banker – she performs, especially on the big stage. But I would still like the team as a whole to chip in a little bit more, even though it’s not always that easy in T20 cricket.”
Wolvaardt arrived in England in peak form after finishing the five-match T20I series against India last month as the leading run scorer with 330 runs, the most by any woman in a bilateral T20I series. Ranked third in the T20I batting rankings and second in one-day internationals, she has become the anchor on which the Proteas’ batting order is built.
The return of pace bowler Ismail was arguably the biggest selection story of the squad. Ismail has come out of international retirement to strengthen the Proteas’ campaign, bringing one of the most respected fast- bowling reputations in women’s cricket.
She ended her 16-year career with 317 wickets in 241 internationals. In T20Is specifically, she claimed a national record of 123 wickets in 113 matches.
“Having Shabnim Ismail back is very exciting for us. Everyone knows the quality and experience she brings,” said Wolvaardt. “She’s one of the best fast bowlers in the world and someone who can change a game very quickly.”
Ismail joins a strong bowling attack featuring Ayabonga Khaka, an elite fast bowler with unnerving accuracy, fast-medium bowler Tumi Sekhukhune and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who is ranked fifth among the world’s leading T20I bowlers.
Tough opening game
This versatile squad head into the World Cup on the back of an intense stretch of international cricket, having tested themselves against Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand and India in recent months.
Although they dominated with a 4-1 series win against India in late April, which provided much-needed confidence, New Zealand is proving to be an obstacle.
South Africa faced a difficult series against New Zealand in March and April, as well as a narrow five-wicket loss against them in their World Cup warm-up game on Wednesday, 9 June. They did win their first warm-up fixture – against Ireland on 6 June – by 16 runs.
“We would have liked to win both [warm-up fixtures], but maybe this is just what we needed just before the tournament starts,” Wolvaardt said after the loss. “Just a little eye-opener that this is not just going to happen and we can’t just go through the motions with the ball.
“So, we’re going to have to have some good strategies in place for the Australia game and hopefully we’re able to turn it around.”
South Africa open their World Cup campaign with a game against Australia on Saturday, 13 June, at Old Trafford.
Australia, ranked No 1 in the world, are the most successful side in the tournament’s history with six titles (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023). They are chasing a record-extending seventh title, but will want to make a statement on Saturday after being knocked out in the semifinals in 2024 by none other than South Africa.
The Proteas, however, have also been slow starters in recent World Cups. There was a defeat to Sri Lanka at Newlands in 2023
and in last year’s 50-over World Cup, they were thrashed by England, who dismissed them for 69.
Despite being in a tough group featuring India, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Pakistan, Wolvaardt is confident they can clear the final hurdle at last.
“We know what to do to make those finals, so that’s a good thing,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of chats about what happens when we get there again and how we’re going to maybe go about it a bit differently.
“It’s just about taking it one game at a time, not expecting to make the final, just focusing on every game and really staying present in the moment.
“Hopefully, if we find ourselves in that position again, we can be a bit calmer.” DM
Fixtures (local SA time)
Saturday, 13 June: Australia (3.30pm)
Wednesday, 17 June: Pakistan (7.30pm)
Sunday, 21 June: India (3.30pm)
Thursday, 25 June: Netherlands (7.30pm)
Sunday, 28 June: Bangladesh (11.30am)
This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.