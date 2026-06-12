Global markets, mega-IPOs and the AI debate: Staying selective in a market of extremes

The expected listing pipeline for 2026 has captured global attention. Companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing for public markets potentially at valuations measured in the hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars. These would rank among the largest IPOs in history. In the case of SpaceX, investor interest reflects not only the scale of its satellite, launch and AI-adjacent ambitions, but also its association with Elon Musk, whose ability to articulate and execute on highly ambitious, long-duration opportunities has repeatedly captured investor imagination.

For investors, the excitement is understandable. These businesses sit at the intersection of some of the most powerful structural forces shaping the global economy: artificial intelligence, compute infrastructure, cloud adoption, connectivity, automation and electrification. However, the scale of these potential listings introduces an additional layer of complexity. Large IPOs do not simply create new opportunities they absorb significant amounts of capital and transfer ownership from private to public investors, sometimes at a point where expectations are already elevated.

This raises an important question. In a market already defined by concentration and strong narratives, are investors being offered genuine long-term value or being asked to fund growth that may already be heavily priced in?

That distinction matters. The combination of powerful themes, substantial capital inflows and ambitious valuations can create compelling opportunities, but it can also increase the risk of extrapolating near-term growth too far into the future. In this environment, selectivity and valuation discipline become increasingly important.

The IPO window is open again

IPO markets tend to reopen when investor confidence improves and liquidity conditions become more supportive, allowing companies to test public market appetite for growth at scale. The current wave is notable not only because of the number of potential listings, but because of their scale. A decade ago, a very large technology IPO might have been measured in the tens of billions of dollars. Today, the market is debating listings that could be valued in the hundreds of billions or trillions levels that begin to meaningfully influence index composition and capital allocation decisions.

This matters because large IPOs can change the composition of global equity markets. They create new investable opportunities, absorb meaningful amounts of capital and influence index weights, often over a relatively short period of time. As a result, they can affect the opportunity set not only within their own sectors, but across the broader market as capital is reallocated.

They also act as a useful sentiment gauge. When investors are willing to fund ambitious companies at elevated valuations, it reflects strong risk appetite. When that enthusiasm becomes less discerning, it can be an early signal that caution may be warranted.

The challenge for active investors is therefore not simply to decide whether a theme is attractive. It is to assess whether the quality, competitive positioning and long-term cash generation potential of a business are sufficiently robust to justify the price being offered particularly when those prices may already reflect a significant portion of future growth.

AI: boom, bubble or both?

The debate around artificial intelligence has become increasingly polarised. On one side are managers and investors who believe AI represents one of the most important technological shifts of our lifetime. They argue that the build-out of data centres, chips, cloud infrastructure and software capabilities is still in its early stages, and that the eventual productivity gains across industries could be far larger than the market currently appreciates.

On the other side are investors who see echoes of previous speculative cycles. They point to elevated valuations, unprecedented capital expenditure commitments and the risk that infrastructure investment may run ahead of near-term monetisation. The concern is not necessarily that AI is unimportant, but that the timing and translation of that investment into sustainable returns may prove more complex than current expectations imply.

Both arguments can be true at the same time. The internet was transformative, but not every internet company created value for shareholders. Electrification reshaped the global economy, but many early infrastructure investors overpaid relative to the returns ultimately realised. The same is likely to be true in AI. The theme may be real and durable, while still containing pockets of excess.

At Laurium, this distinction matters. We do not believe investors should ignore powerful structural change, but neither do we believe that a compelling theme is sufficient on its own. In an environment where expectations are high and capital is being deployed at scale, long-term returns are likely to be determined by fundamentals, valuation and the ability of a business to consistently exceed expectations.

Rob Oellermann, Portfolio Manager, Laurium Capital



Looking beyond the obvious winners

In the Laurium Global Active Equity strategy, we focus on identifying quality companies that can compound value through cycles. This means prioritising businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong management teams, attractive returns on capital, healthy balance sheets and, critically, the ability to convert growth into sustainable cash flow.

Within AI and technology, we are particularly interested in the broader ecosystem rather than only the most visible names. While much of the market’s attention is focused on platform companies and model developers, the opportunity set extends across semiconductors, semiconductor equipment, cloud infrastructure, data architecture, software, cybersecurity, industrial automation, power equipment, electrical components and energy infrastructure.

The AI build-out requires more than models and applications. It depends on computing power, memory, networking, storage, cooling, grid capacity and reliable electricity. In the United States, in particular, the rapid expansion of data centre capacity is driving incremental demand for power generation, transmission, transformers, switchgear and other forms of electrical infrastructure. This links the AI theme closely to the broader electrification trend, including grid modernisation, renewable integration, industrial reshoring and rising demand for energy efficiency.

This is where active management can add value. Rather than concentrating capital in a narrow set of highly visible companies or paying any price for exposure to a dominant theme, we assess opportunities across the value chain. In many cases, the more attractive risk-adjusted returns may sit with the suppliers, infrastructure enablers and industrial businesses that benefit as capital spending flows through the system often with clearer visibility on earnings and less demanding starting valuations

Discipline matters most when markets are excited

Periods of excitement can create attractive opportunities, but they can also make markets less forgiving. When expectations are elevated, companies need to execute well simply to justify their valuations. Any disappointment in revenue growth, margins, capital intensity or competitive positioning can result in sharp share price corrections.

Our approach is to remain open-minded but disciplined. We seek exposure to long-term growth themes where the underlying economics are attractive, while ensuring the portfolio does not become overly reliant on a single narrative. Diversification across regions, sectors and drivers of return remains important, particularly in a market where a relatively small group of technology-related companies has driven a significant share of index performance.

Valuation remains central to our process. This is especially relevant in the context of IPOs, where public investors may be providing liquidity to early backers at prices that already reflect a substantial portion of anticipated future success.

For that reason, we believe patience is valuable. Not every IPO needs to be bought immediately. In many cases, public market seasoning provides greater transparency on governance, margins, free cash flow generation, competitive dynamics and management’s ability to deliver on expectations. The ability to say “not yet” is an important part of active investing.

In the Laurium Global Active Equity strategy, we will continue to do what we believe active investors should do: look through the noise, assess fundamentals, compare opportunities across sectors and geographies, and invest selectively in businesses that can compound value over time. In a market increasingly defined by powerful themes and elevated expectations, the ability to balance conviction with discipline is likely to be a key driver of long-term returns. DM

Author: Rob Oellermann, Portfolio Manager, Laurium Capital

For information on Laurium’s fund offering, please contact ir@lauriumcapital.com or visit Laurium Capital.

Laurium Capital is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 34142).

This article is published for information purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Investors should consider their individual circumstances and seek appropriate professional advice.