DD or didn’t he? Cocaine bust witness questioned about apparent David Mabuza message

Gauteng traffic official Samuel Mashaba, whose involvement in a controversial cocaine bust is under scrutiny, has faced intense questioning this week before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza.

Mashaba initially denied the stance that one of his messages to an associate referenced Mabuza, who died last year, but accepted that the commission suggested otherwise.

He continued testifying for the third consecutive day on Friday, 12 June 2026.

Madlanga Commission mandate

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating accusations that a drug cartel has infiltrated the criminal justice sector, politics, and private security. Gauteng traffic official Samuel Mashaba’s testimony this week focused on key themes of the commission, including cocaine and politics.

Mashaba seemed to have a tough time answering questions put to him, sometimes saying he could not recall the context behind messages that he had previously received and sent.

At some point on Friday, commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said to him: “You are being untruthful.”

Cocaine controversy

Mashaba was called as a witness to the commission because he was among four individuals arrested several years ago in connection with a R286-million cocaine interception.

That cocaine consignment was shipped from Brazil to Durban while concealed in Scania truck parts.

From Durban, it was transported to Aeroton, a Johannesburg industrial area, where it was controversially intercepted on 9 July 2021.

Gauteng traffic official Samuel Mashaba testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on 11 June. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The four arrested over this were Mashaba; local businessman Tumelo Nku; Warrant Officer Marumo Magane of the Zonkizizwe Police Station in Gauteng; and Warrant Officer Steve Phakula, a National Investigation Unit member.

There were some suspicions that instead of intercepting the cocaine in a proper crackdown, as they said, the four had intended to sneak the consignment to an undisclosed location before other police officers arrived at the Aeroton scene.

Who’s who

Other officials who faced scrutiny over the 2021 Aeroton cocaine interception included embattled Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan. He previously faced disciplinary action over his conduct at the scene, but was cleared. Khan, who was recently arrested in an unrelated illicit precious metals case, has been called to testify at the Madlanga Commission on this and other issues.

Daily Maverick previously reported that the court case against the four was subsequently withdrawn.

Investigations into the matter have since been revived.

Mashaba has described Nku as something of an informant who had information on the Aeroton cocaine.

Gold and US dollars

On Thursday, it emerged that Mashaba was part of curious operations in 2019 targeting gold and stolen US dollars at OR Tambo International Airport.

It was essentially put to him that he had assembled a team, including South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, to act on Nku’s behalf to try to recover the dollars. (He would have been paid for this.)

This mimicked what the police service is meant to do.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi SC put it to Mashaba: “So, you organised SAPS members to provide services at a fee for a civilian outside of their duties?”

She put it to him that this came across as “plain criminal conduct”.

Mabuza, Maphatsoe and the ‘DD’ message

Commission proceedings focused heavily on WhatsApp messages.

A message from Mashaba to Nku from 29 May 2019 said: “I see DD is back, let’s move on our issues.”

Mashaba on Thursday said that “DD” was a reference to Nku’s uncle, Kebby Maphatsoe, an ANC politician and former deputy minister, who died in 2021.

It was not clear what his mention of “our issues” meant.

Mashaba faced intense questions over whether “DD” was actually a reference to Mabuza, which he repeatedly denied.

Former deputy president David Mabuza. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The day that Mashaba sent the “DD” message to Nku was a day after Mabuza was sworn in as a member of Parliament – this was widely publicised.

It further backed the idea that Mashaba’s message about “DD” being “back” was indeed a reference to Mabuza.

Mashaba steadfastly denied this.

Evidence leader Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube pushed him on this again on Friday, as did Madlanga, asking whether he accepted that they had put it to him that he was referring to Mabuza.

Mashaba said: “I accept.”

Madlanga then asked him: “You accept the late deputy president used to be referred to by some as DD?”

Mashaba, who had a sudden coughing bout, replied in between clearing his throat: “Oh, yes, yes.”

Mazibuko and proximity

Another of his messages to Nku, from June 2019, said in part: “I want us to look after Faith she is now my Mec things are going to change for the best and beneficial to me please mfowethu [my brother].”

Mashaba testified on Thursday that he was “very close that time to the MEC because I was ill-treated all the time”.

He added: “I knew when she’s back the treatment will be better.”

Mashaba was referring to Faith Mazibuko, who at the time of his message to Nku had been appointed Gauteng’s Community Safety MEC.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Probed on the message "Let us work so that we can look after Faith,” Chief Samuel Mashaba says he was close to Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko, and believed his treatment would improve when she returned. pic.twitter.com/UC08N4LIWp — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 11, 2026

She now heads the province’s health and wellness remit.

During the commission proceedings, Mazibuko was not accused of any wrongdoing.

It was put to Mashaba that he was connecting Nku, whose background he knew was questionable, to Mazibuko, a politician.

Baloyi said this suggested potential criminal conduct.

Mashaba was still testifying on Friday at the time of publication. DM

What’s next?

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will continue hearing witness testimony. It aims to complete a final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 31 August 2026.