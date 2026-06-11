Przewalski’s horses in Hortobagy National Park, and more from around the world

An aerial photograph shows an amateur soccer match underway inside the forested crater of an inactive volcano in southern Mexico City, Mexico, 07 June 2026 (issued 08 June 2026). Maintained by local residents for over seven decades, the high-altitude pitch is drawing attention ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. EPA/Tomas Perez A person participates in a barber competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 June 2026. The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro hosted an international barber competition in which professionals showcased the latest haircut trends, many of which were inspired by the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA View showing haircuts in the competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 June 2026. The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro hosted an international barber competition in which professionals showcased the latest haircut trends, many of which were inspired by the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA Pope Leo XIV attends the recitation of the holy Rosary at the Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat in the town of Monistrol de Montserrat during the second day of his visit to Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 10 June 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain from 06 to 12 June 2026, with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands. EPA/CIRO FUSCO Pope Leo XIV waves form a vehicle as he arrives to the headquarters of the Spanish Episcopal Conference in Madrid, Spain, 08 June 2026. Pope Leo XIV is undertaking an official six-day visit to Spain from 06 to 12 June 2026, covering Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands. EPA/SERGIO PEREZ A Nigerian child waits in a bus bound for OR Tambo International Airport after being processed at the Nigerian High Commission on June 10, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. More than 1,000 Nigerian citizens, who have made their home in South Africa, have registered for a program offered by the Nigerian government to voluntarily return home after a spate of anti-migrant attacks in the country. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images Nigerian nationals wait to board a bus to OR Tambo International Airport after being processed at the Nigerian High Commission on June 10, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. More than 1,000 Nigerian citizens, who have made their home in South Africa, have registered for a program offered by the Nigerian government to voluntarily return home after a spate of anti-migrant attacks in the country. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images) Police water canons spray water as fire burns during protests taking place near the Chimney Corner Hotel, which allegedly may be a hotel housing migrants, following a night of anti-immigrant riots on June 10, 2026 in Mallusk, Glengormley, Northern Ireland. Overnight protests in Belfast turned violent in reaction to a knife attack that took place on Monday night, which left a male victim in his 40's with serious injuries. Homes and vehicles were torched following the Home Office's confirmation that the suspected knifeman is a 30-year-old asylum seeker from Sudan, who was in the UK on leave to remain. Far-right influencers have been accused of stoking the violence by calling for anti-immigrant demonstrations after a graphic video of the stabbing attack went viral on social media. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) A burned-out house and vehicle after a night of violent disorder on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 11 June 2026. Anti-immigration protesters set fires, damaged property, and attacked police during a second night of violence following a knife attack in Belfast. Thirty-year-old Sudanese national Hadi Alodid has been charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in Belfast, 08 June. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN A protester (R) escapes arrest by a plainclothed police officer during a protest against an Ebola facility in Nanyuki, Kenya, 09 June 2026. Human rights activists took to the streets to oppose the establishment of an Ebola quarantine centre for American citizens at Laikipia Air Base. Despite a court order stopping construction of the facility, there are allegations that construction continued days after Health Minister Aden Duale said in Parliament it would proceed as a precautionary measure against an Ebola outbreak. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU A damaged food establishment following an earthquake in General Santos City, southern Philippines, 08 June 2026. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a tsunami warning has been issued following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake with a depth of 33 kilometers that struck off the coast of Sarangani Province in the southern Philippines. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is verifying reports that at least 19 people have died and 12 are missing in parts of the southern Philippines following the earthquake. EPA/EMIL ELBERT P. PRUDENTE 3,437 bound volumes of the Epstein files are displayed at 'The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room' on the exhibit's opening day in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2026. The traveling exhibition is open in Washington from 09 to 12 June. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO (L-R) Astronauts Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano of Italy and the European Space Agency, Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas stand together during the conclusion of the Artemis III crew reveal at the NASA Johnson Space Center on June 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NASA has selected the astronauts for the upcoming Artemis III mission, scheduled for 2027. The Artemis III mission will stay in low Earth orbit and demonstrate spacecraft docking capabilities. The Artimis IV mission, planned for 2028, will return humans to the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Morgan Hines embraces Odir Fuentes after disembarking from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima at Naval Station Norfolk on June 6, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Iwo Jima returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, concluding a historic ten-month deployment to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command. (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images) Members of the honor guard prepare ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 June 2026. Hun Manet will participate in the third ASEAN Future Forum from 07 to 09 June. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL Squirrels gather on a rail at Palisades Park on June 10, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Santa Monica officials are urging Palisades Park visitors to stop feeding ground squirrels as an abundance of human-provided food has fueled a population boom that's raising concerns about erosion, disease and impacts on the local ecosystem. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Monkeys drink water from a stone tap at the Peace Pond at Swayambhunath Stupa, a Buddhist monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site, during hot weather in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 June 2026. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Lucas the Dog arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of 'Toy Story 5' at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 June 2026. EPA/CHRIS TORRES Fans of singer-songwriter Kate Bush gather in the Meadows to recreate the Wuthering Heights dance on June 06, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The mass dance in tribute to Kate Bush’s legendary 1978 music video for her hit song Wuthering Heights was part of a wider worldwide movement, of similar tribute events are taking place in cities across the world. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Italian dancer Roberto Bolle leads the world's largest ballet barre class, open to dancers from all Italian dance schools united by a strict all-white dress code, in Piazza San Carlo in Turin, Italy, 07 June 2026. EPA/TINO ROMANO Ludmila of Brazil competes for the ball with Kennedy Wesley of United States during the international friendly match between Brazil and United States at Arena Castelão on June 09, 2026 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images) A body boarder is airborne The Wedge, a famed surf break, during a powerful south swell impacting the Southern California coastline on June 9, 2026 in Newport Beach, California. Wave heights reportedly peaked at 20 feet as hundreds of spectators lined the beach to watch surfers and boogie boarders attempt to ride the Pacific Ocean waves. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)



