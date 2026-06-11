Patriotic Alliance notches easy win to retain key Malmesbury ward, worries mount for DA

Ward 11 (Malmesbury Wesbank) Swartland, West Coast: PA 53% (40%) DA 42% (39%) ANC 4% (5%) TRUTH <1%

The setting: Wesbank is west of the town centre of Malmesbury. It sits below the R315 road which links Malmesbury with Darling. Swartland also includes Moorreesburg and Riebeek-Kasteel. The area is known for its wheat farming and wine farms.

The 2024 by-election: The PA shocked the DA here to win its first seat on the Swartland council. It edged the DA by 28 votes. The party achieved this remarkable win by winning the most-populous voting district by 116 votes. Its vote share at the Indoor Sports Centre voting district catapulted from 3% to 43%, while the DA dropped from 45% to 35%. The ANC fell from 22% to 5% here. The turnout was higher at the Indoor Sports Centre compared with the smaller Wesbank Community Hall district.

The DA beat the PA by 88 votes at the Wesbank Community Hall, making small gains to move from 46% to 49%. The big gains were made by the PA, from 2% to 33%, and largely off the FF+, which was not on the ballot, the ANC and Good. Good was not on the ballot either. The ANC fell from second to fourth place in the ward.

The PA overturned a 715-vote deficit in 2021 to upend the DA by 28 votes. The party made a significant West Coast breach in this by-election.

The council composition after the by-election was DA (13) 14 ANC 5 FF+ 2 PA 1 (0) Good 1 EFF 1. Total: 23.

The 2024 provincial election: The DA beat the PA by 229 votes in a closely fought election to finish with 49% of the vote. The PA obtained 40%, in line with what it received in the by-election a few months before. The ANC was a distant third with 6%, slightly higher than its 2024 by-election return.

The DA’s 49% suggests that the bulk of independent candidate Moos Jaanse’s supporters voted for the DA on the provincial ballot.

The turnout was marginally higher at the Indoor Sports Centre than at the West Bank Community Hall.

The 2026 by-election: The ward councillor resigned. Perennial independent candidate Jaanse ran under the DA banner. The PA retained the seat comfortably by 283 votes as it won more than half of the vote in the ward in a relatively high-turnout by-election. The party received 520 more votes than it did in the 2024 by-election.

There was a significant differential turnout in the by-election, with 62% at the PA stronghold, the Indoor Sports Centre, compared with 47% at the DA’s relative stronghold, the West Bank Community Hall.

There were 463 more valid votes at the Indoor Sports Centre compared with the 2024 by-election and 81 more valid votes than the 2024 national election. This is a very important sign for the PA as the party continues to generate significant turnout enthusiasm. The PA beat the DA by 380 votes at the Indoor Sports Centre as it obtained 57% support against the DA’s 39%.

There was one less valid vote at the West Bank Community Hall compared with the 2024 by-election and 137 fewer votes compared with the 2024 national election as 47% of registered voters showed up. The DA beat the PA by 97 votes in this district, winning 56% support against the PA’s 38%.

If one considers the DA’s 2024 by-election result (39%) against its candidate’s 11% support as an independent in that by-election, the party’s support declines from 50% to 42%. This will worry the DA even more.

The ANC had a poor showing in this election as its percentage support declined, even in a smaller field of candidates.

Poll: 58% (48%)

The next round of by-elections will be in Buffalo City on 17 June. This will be the last round of metropolitan by-elections and the last round of Eastern Cape by-elections before the local government elections. They are being held because two ANC ward councillors defected to the PA. They will be in Ward 1 (Duncan Village Pefferville) and Ward 10 (Braelyn East Bank). DM