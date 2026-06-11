To celebrate six weeks since my heart surgery – with all pain now banished – I concocted an oven bake of very lean beef mince, topped with a layer of braised leeks, and in turn topped that with parsnip mash. Grated mozzarella went on top, and in the oven it went for 30 minutes.

I’m finding parsnips all over right now, which pleases me. Really plump, proud tubers with the promise of earthy yet sweet flavour. I must find some more so that I can make a parsnip soup.

Parsnips make better mash than potatoes. Honestly. To be entirely truthful, I blend them rather than mash them, and this destroys their fibres, replacing that textural aspect with the creamiest mash imaginable.

Leeks are a lifelong favourite for me, as they were for my Yorkshire mother who spent the World War 2 years in the Land Army in Wales and loved leeks ever after. And they braise so beautifully.

Leeks and parsnips have something in common – they both have such appealing intrinsic flavour that they really don’t need any help. No need for herbs or spices, they have everything your palate needs.

The aromatics went into the beef instead: garlic, fresh oregano, tomatoes, onions, lime juice and Worcestershire sauce.

This is a satisfying family meal for a cold weeknight.

Tony’s beef mince and braised leek bake with parsnip mash topping

(Serve 4-6)

Ingredients

For the mince:

1 large onion, sliced thinly

4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

Fresh oregano, 3 or 4 sprigs

500g extra lean beef mince

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Juice and finally grated zest of 1 lime

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the parsnip mash:

3 medium parsnips, peeled and cubed

100ml cold water

Salt to taste

3 Tbsp butter, salt and pepper for stirring in after blending

For the braised leeks:

4 or 5 leeks, trimmed, rinsed well and sliced

A dash of olive oil

Water (see method)

Salt and black pepper

Plus:

100g grated Mozzarella

Method

Peel the parsnips, cut into cubes, and put them in a pot. Cover with water and add a little salt. Put them on a high heat, bring to a boil and cook at a brisk pace until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain in a colander.

Trim the leeks, rinse thoroughly under running cold water, and slice. Pour a little olive oil into a pot and add the leeks. Cook on a lowish heat, stirring, while they braise and pick up colour. They will caramelise a little, but don’t brown them too much.

Add just enough water to cover and simmer until it mostly cooks away. Reserve while you cook the mince.

Add a little olive oil to a heavy pot and add the sliced onion. Cook on a moderate heat, stirring, for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and oregano sprigs. Simmer, stirring, for 3 or 4 minutes.

Add the beef mince and work it with a wooden spoon to ensure it does not form clumps. Add the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lime juice and season with salt and black pepper.

Simmer, stirring now and then, for about 45 minutes while the flavours develop and the meat tenderises. Just because the beef is minced finely does not mean it is tender.

Tip the drained parsnips into a pot and use a handheld blender to process it until smooth. Add the butter, season with salt and pepper, and stir on a moderate heat for a few seconds.

Grease an oven dish and spoon in the beef mince. Top with the braised leeks. Top that with the parsnip mash, and sprinkle grated mozzarella all over.

Bake in a preheated 180°C oven or air fryer oven for 30 minutes. Turn on the grill for the last few minutes if it has not yet browned on top. There’s no need to serve it with anything, it’s a meal in itself. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.