US denies Somali World Cup soccer referee entry because of ‘security threat’

The Trump administration said on Tuesday the US had denied Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to “suspected members of terror organisations”.

The administration’s strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at soccer’s global showpiece but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend.

A Fifa spokesperson said Artan would not be able to train or officiate at the tournament, which kicks off this week in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Somalia’s government said it had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the US and Fifa so that Artan could enter the country and was saddened by what had happened.

“His international achievements are a source of honour and pride for the Somali people,” the sports ministry said.

Without identifying Artan, the CBP said a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

An administration official said later that CBP officials had determined that Artan was a threat to national security.

“Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered,” the official said in comments shared with reporters on condition of anonymity.

That made the traveller ineligible for admission to the US under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the official added.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on immigration. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

“President Trump’s administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country, full stop.”

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) expressed sadness over the incident, calling Artan’s appointment a milestone for the country that resulted from years of dedication, professionalism and integrity.

The SFF said it had not received an official explanation why Artan was denied entry, adding that it was working closely with Fifa and relevant authorities to understand the circumstances.

Artan had a valid visa, media said.

Somalian Omar Abdulkadir was the Confederation of African Football’s referee of the year in 2025. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

Fifa defers

A senior Somali official told Reuters that diplomatic efforts were continuing to try to get Artan into the US for the tournament, but declined to provide further details.

A Fifa spokesperson said the organisation “is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present”.

Speaking to Reuters at Istanbul airport on Tuesday before boarding a flight to Somalia, Artan said he was in good spirits.

“I feel very good now,” he said. “And I wanted to thank Fifa for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for Fifa and Caf (Confederation of African Football) also.”

It was not clear which game or games Artan would have refereed, although such information is typically only announced two to three days in advance.

CBP commissioner Rodney Scott said on Tuesday travellers are regularly denied entry to the US because they are not eligible for entry or pose a threat.

“I don’t really care what you do for a living. The law is still the law,” Scott told a Washington event hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates less immigration.

“If you don’t meet the qualifications to come into the country, we’re not letting you in just because we want you to referee a game.”

Senegal search

Senegal’s football federation (FSF) moved on Tuesday to explain social media footage showing their World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac, after the images prompted accusations of discriminatory treatment.

Videos circulated online showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before travelling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to San Antonio, Texas, for a warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament.

The US’s Sergino Dest attempts to tackle Senegal’s Sadio Mane in a World Cup warm-up match in Charlotte, North Carolina, on 31 May 2026. (Photo: David Jensen / USSF / Getty Images)

In response to outrage over the players’ treatment, the FSF stressed that all checks were carried out in compliance with “applicable airport security regulations” and were part of an arrangement to expedite travel.

“As part of the logistical arrangements for the trip, the bus transporting the national team left the hotel in Raleigh to go directly to the airport tarmac,” the federation said.

“This procedure allowed the players and staff members to complete all security and police checks directly at the foot of the aircraft, without having to pass through the usual airport terminal areas and boarding lounges.

“This arrangement was primarily intended to optimise the delegation’s travel time and to facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio.”

A 10-man Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on Tuesday.

Senegal open their World Cup campaign against France on 16 June in New Jersey. They also take on Norway at the same venue on 22 June and Iraq in Toronto on 26 June in Group I matches. Reuters/DM