Cape Verde make history, Spain and Uruguay aim for seamless knockout qualification

Cape Verde

The plan

“Let’s have some fun. We got ourselves into the World Cup, now it’s time to have fun together.” – Dailon Livramento

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde are swimming in completely uncharted waters as they make their World Cup debut, but you wouldn’t want to bet against them. The tiny archipelago off the coast of West Africa only played their first World Cup Qualifier in 2003, but if any team can handle the pressure of a meteoric rise to the top of world football it is Cape Verde. After all, the country’s national slogan – morabeza – roughly translates to “no stress”. They will need that mentality as they take on Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in group H.

It is an eclectic group of players that makes up the squad assembled by Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista. The 26-man group represents 25 clubs from 14 countries and has more players born in Rotterdam (six) than in Cape Verde’s capital, Praia. But for a nation built on immigration, navigating complex identities and languages isn’t a challenge, it’s something to be embraced.

“Unity among people with different mindsets and ways of life can only be achieved by respecting the uniqueness of each player,” Bubista told The Guardian after qualification was sealed in front of a raucous home crowd in Praia.

A settled World Cup squad has been together for the best part of half a decade. While being physical and happy to defend, the Blue Sharks embrace the island-inspired football that is embodied in such technical forwards as Ryan Mendes, Willy Semedo and Jovane Cabral. “Just because we’re a small nation doesn’t mean we give up possession,” the Irish-born Shamrock Rovers centre-back Pico Lopes told the On The Whistle Podcast. “We always have that quality and sort of killer instinct we want in the attacking areas.”

Perhaps the only question hanging over the team is the fitness of Logan Costa. The Villarreal centre-back is arguably the one elite player in a team full of nomadic footballers, but the French-born defender has yet to play a single minute of football this season after tearing his ACL last summer.

Bubista, head coach of Cape Verde. (Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

The coach

Bubista comes from a humble background. His father split time between being a lift operator and a shepherd while his mother took care of their 10 children on Boa Vista island. “The family was all [about] education, they put all of their kids through education, even buying a home in Mindelo [on São Vicente island] to put the boys into study,” Bubista’s cousin Paulo Santos has said.

But Bubista’s love for football won out and he went on to play in Portugal, Spain and Angola, and captain the Blue Sharks for nearly a decade. Known as “the silent captain” as a player, Bubista was a man of few words and someone who suffered no fools. His iron will and insistence on players speaking only Creole on international duty have seen him forge a successful team over six years at the helm. “It’s the official language of the national team,” Bubista said. “Sometimes the guys try to speak other languages among themselves, but I don’t allow it, to keep our Cape Verdean identity intact.”

Star player

In 2012, the Leicester scout Steve Walsh travelled to the French club Le Havre where he would discover the future Premier League, Champions League and Afcon winner Riyad Mahrez. At the time, though, Walsh was on his way to see the jewel of the famous academy at the time, Ryan Mendes. Before Leicester signed Mahrez, Mendes joined Lille as a replacement for Eden Hazard. A nasty ankle injury slowed Mendes’ club career, but for the Blue Sharks he is perhaps the nation’s greatest player. He is the captain, top scorer, most capped player and at the World Cup is set to become the first centurion in Cape Verdean history. At 36, his star may be waning but is still at the heart of the team. “Ryan’s been there for so long and he’s been doing it every time he’s called upon; he shows up and he scores goals,” says Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes.

Ryan Mendes is a key figure for Cape Verde, a country set to make history as this is their first appearance in the global tournament. (Photo: Carlos Rodrigues / Getty Images)

One to watch

Few players have had more of an instant impact on a national team than Dailon Livramento. The centre forward only joined the Blue Sharks a little over two years ago but has already cemented his status as a legend. He scored four goals in qualifying, including a brace in Angola, the match winner in the crunch tie against Cameroon and the opening goal against Eswatini to set the country on their way to the World Cup. He had been the missing piece for a team who have a host of talented wide players but lacked a central presence up front. Born in Rotterdam to the Cape Verdean singer Marizia, he himself is a musician and his brother Jerzy is a part of successful Dutch hip-hop group Broederliefde, who performed on stage at the after party the team held with fans in Praia when qualification was sealed.

Unsung hero

Kevin Pina has made Russia his home, leading Krasnodar to their first Russian league title last season. Given that Pina signed for the Bulls straight from the Portuguese second tier, he is an unknown quantity outside Cape Verde. Alongside Deroy Duarte, Pina forms the midfield engine, doing much of the dirty work that allows the Blue Sharks’ attacking talents to shine. The rangy midfielder isn’t untidy on the ball, however, and is probably Cape Verde’s best player at moving the ball forwards. He may not score many goals, but the ones he does chip in with tend to be screamers.

What to expect from fans at games?

Given the need to stump up a $15,000 bond in order to enter the United States (waived in May for Fifa pass holders, way too late for most people), you would expect Blue Sharks fans to be at a minimum. You’d be wrong. There are more than 500,000 Cape Verdeans living in the US (roughly the same number as on the islands) and they will be there in numbers – and in full colour. Expect blue shirts, blue flags, blue shark-themed hats, great vibes and above all, great music, Cape Verde’s greatest export. From Eugénio Tavares, to Cesaria Evora, to Livramento’s mother Marizia, Cape Verde’s iconic national music, morna, centres on the experience of leaving the islands and representing them abroad, perfectly suited for a World Cup. Soraia Ramos’ Nha Terra has been adopted as a tournament anthem.

Relationship with the US/Trump?

“A lot [of fans] said they wanted to go but have said, because of Trump we won’t go,” Andreia Levy, leader of the 12Tubaron, Cape Verde’s only supporter’s club, said. A country rooted in the Non-Alignment Movement but heavily reliant on remittances coming mainly from a large US diaspora, managing US relations is a delicate task for Cape Verdean politicians and people. But the nation’s appearance on Trump’s bizarre “Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin” list, the unpopular war in Iran and supporters’ problems in entering the US have all led to growing outrage from Cape Verdeans. “So many people are boycotting the US. If it wasn’t for Cape Verde, even myself I would never set foot in the US,” says Levy. “But we need to support the guys.” By Alasdair Howorth

Spain

The plan

Spain are one of the big favourites in North America this summer – and the squad that Luis de la Fuente has picked has only reinforced that. He has a well balanced and competitive group that believes in the sort of football that has already yielded great success. The European champions are dreaming of stitching a second star above their crest.

Much of the media focus has inevitably fallen on Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, whose imagination, creativity and personality have transformed the Spain frontline into a real force. His partner in crime, Nico Williams, has hit form in the final weeks of the season at Athletic Club. The two wingers were a revelation at Euro 2024, injecting freshness into a team that still dominates the ball. “Do we think we’re favourites? Yes. Can we win the World Cup? Yes. But that doesn’t guarantee anything,” De la Fuente has said.

There is quality right through the squad that will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde at the group stage. De la Fuente has a good kind of headache in goal, with regular No 1 Unai Simón being pushed hard by David Raya and Joan García, who come into the tournament off the back of excellent seasons with Arsenal and Barcelona. At the back, Eric García has been recalled after becoming one of Barça’s most reliable defenders with and without the ball. The middle of the park continues to be the jewel in the Spain crown with technicians such as Pedri, Gavi and Martín Zubimendi who embody a style of play built on possession and control, not to mention the star power of Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.

Add to that the flair of Lamine and Williams, plus the goalscoring instinct of Mikel Oyarzabal – a striker who produces in the big moments – backed up by Ferran Torres and Borja Iglesias. Goals shouldn’t be a problem for a team that scored 21 in six qualifiers, winning five and drawing one. De la Fuente has the perfect blend of youth and experience, prodigious talent and maturity, and pure ambition.

The coach

Luis de la Fuente has turned Spain into a fiercely competitive and united team. His style of play combines the traditional possession-based game of recent decades with a greater directness and tactical flexibility. The former Under-21 coach is known for his communication and man-management skills, creating a healthy and competitive environment within the group. He led La Roja to their third European title in 2024 with some brilliant football and has not been afraid to make some big calls for his World Cup squad this time around, with no Real Madrid players selected for the first time. “I don’t look at whether they come from one club or another. They’re all Spain players,” he said.

Star player

Lamine Yamal will be the centre of attention at his first World Cup. The teenager will celebrate his 19th birthday on 13 July, the day before the semi-finals get under way, and yet his immense talent means he will carry the hopes of a nation on his shoulders. Cheeky and creative, the winger plays like he’s just having a kickabout with his mates but has become a natural leader within the national team already. He played a big part in the Euro 2024 triumph and now steps on to the world stage. A muscle problem affected the end of his season at Barcelona, but no one doubts his ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage.

One to watch

Víctor Muñoz was the surprise inclusion in Luis de la Fuente’s squad. The 22-year-old winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Osasuna after leaving Real Madrid, who still own 50% of his rights. Having clocked 35km/h this campaign, he is one of the fastest players in La Liga and makes very dangerous runs in behind. A direct dribbler, Muñoz could make a real difference off the bench for Spain this summer. He scored on his first cap in March, a 3-0 win against Serbia.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates with teammates Víctor Muñoz and Alex Baena after scoring the team's first goal during the international friendly match against Peru on 8 June 2026 in Mexico. (Photo: Agustin Cuevas / Getty Images)

Unsung hero

Eric García rarely makes the headlines. The former Manchester City player has quietly gone about his business at Barcelona, becoming a key figure for Hansi Flick thanks to his intelligence, positioning and composure when bringing the ball out from the back. The 25-year-old has grown in maturity and is an organiser, often dictating play from centre-back or even midfield. Reliable and consistent, García is now reaping the rewards: this is his first time in the Spain squad since 2022. “Since then I had to work a lot, without making noise, to be better,” he says.

What to expect from fans at games?

Spain fans often travel to major tournaments in big numbers, pulled along by the team’s attractive style of play and recent success. You sometimes see supporters dressed as bullfighters or waving Spain flags with bulls on them. Although it does not represent the variety and diversity of the country as a whole, they are symbols that accompany the national team and form part of the imagination. Manolo “el del bombo” (the man with the drum) was a constant presence at tournaments and, after his death last year, Spain fans still beat drums in his honour.

Relationship with the US/Trump?

Relations between Spain and the United States are not good. Pedro Sánchez, the socialist prime minister, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of Donald Trump’s war in Iran and refused to let him use military bases in Spain for attacks. In response Trump said “Spain has been terrible” and threatened to cut off trade. But this conflict will not dampen the enthusiasm of travelling supporters and neither the players or the football federation have commented on the situation. There have, however, been complaints about ticket prices and travel costs, and there are reservations over the US’ continued involvement in Iran and its alliance with Israel in Gaza. By Nadia Tronchoni

Uruguay

The plan

Marcelo Bielsa has left his indelible mark on this Uruguay team. His 4-3-3 system is built for direct football, allowing his side to press their opponents high up the field and chase the ball at all times. There is no let-up in attacking when Uruguay have possession themselves.

It has been a rollercoaster ride in the three years that the former Leeds manager has been in charge, which have included a World Cup qualifying campaign (finishing fourth out of 10 in the Conmebol league) and the 2024 Copa América (finishing third). There was the extraordinary football played in the second half of 2023, when Argentina and Brazil were beaten, before Uruguay went on a dismal run of just one win in 12 (drawing a blank nine times) between July 2024 and June 2025. A 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the United States last November led to serious questions being asked of Bielsa. Faith was more or less restored in March when Uruguay drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with Algeria.

Uruguay do not have the scoring power of old. Luis Suárez, who has more goals than anyone else, made himself unavailable for selection after falling out with Bielsa at the end of 2024, although he backtracked on that a few weeks before the World Cup to say he would “never say no to the national team”. With Edinson Cavani retiring after the last World Cup in Qatar, Bielsa is expected to pin his goalscoring hopes this summer on Darwin Núñez, who has struggled for form at Al-Hilal.

Ignacio Alonso, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association, set the target for the summer’s World Cup: “Uruguay have to aspire to be in the world’s top 10 and therefore we have to reach the quarter-finals.” Alonso also addressed concerns over Uruguay’s form before the tournament. “Bielsa is very excited for the World Cup,” he said. “He’s got his mind focused on the preparations. His objective is to have a great World Cup. It’s his aspiration, the result of all his work, research and preparation.”

Ignacio Alonso, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association. (Photo: Guillermo Legaria / Getty Images)

The coach

After the 5-1 humbling by the United States last November, Marcelo Bielsa was seen as the man responsible for Uruguay’s failings. Upon their return to Montevideo, Bielsa called a press conference to say that he was not resigning, that he had “strength” to continue and admitted that he had been questioned by his teammates for his “behaviour”.

Bielsa went on to be astonishingly honest about his own shortcomings in the 90-minute press conference. “I always say one word: I’m toxic,” he said. “Those who get to know me often come off worse for having known me. Toxic. There are toxic people, who only see the mistakes… That behaviour is based on fear. You don’t enjoy winning. You fear losing, much more than you enjoy winning.” After leading Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010, Bielsa now takes charge at his third and final World Cup.

Star player

Federico Valverde. The captain of Real Madrid arrives at this World Cup at his peak; at the age of 27 he is among the best in the world and is starting to be the leader that Uruguayans back home hope can inspire their country to the latter stages of the tournament. This is Valverde’s second World Cup after 2022 and his game has come on in leaps and bounds since then. Everything goes through him in the national team and he’ll have to be at his best if Uruguay are to compete with the best midfields on the planet this summer. He arrives at the World Cup on the back of a fight with club teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, but said in late May: “I feel very good. I had the support and affection of all the Real Madrid fans and also of the club.”

Star player Federico Valverde of Uruguay brings experience for his team as this is his second successive time playing in the Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Nigel French / Sportsphoto / Allstar via Getty Images)

One to watch

Maximiliano Araújo started his career as a right-back but earned his first move abroad, to Puebla in Mexico, thanks to his qualities as a winger. His performances in Mexico prompted a transfer to Toluca and ultimately opened the door to Europe with Sporting, where he has returned to his roots as a right-back. Bielsa took a gamble when selecting the defender for the first time in 2023, but he has been one of the success stories of his spell in charge. Araújo offered the qualities that Bielsa was looking for in his wingers – the ability to beat his defender one on one and overload the opposition.

Unsung hero

Federico Viñas. The Real Oviedo striker could get his chance to shine this summer due to the dip in form of Darwin Núñez, Marcelo Bielsa’s main goal provider. Viñas’s story is one of sacrifice. He walked away from football at 15 before returning to the sport two years later. He then broke through in Uruguay’s second tier and was bought by an América side looking for a bargain buy up front. After a spell at Club León he has spent the last two years in Spain and helped Real Oviedo win promotion to La Liga, scoring nine times in the top flight this season.

What to expect from fans at games?

Uruguay’s group games are spread across the United States and Mexico, with plenty of sky-blue-clad supporters expected in both countries. Those who are travelling to North America will be joined by those who migrated there long before this tournament, making a reunion of sorts between natives and expats. About 10,000 supporters are expected to attend matches in the US, which is impressive for a country of just three million people.

Relations with the US/Trump?

In the months leading up to the World Cup, Uruguay’s centre-left ruling party, Frente Amplio, has criticised Donald Trump for his threats to take control of Cuba. The US president said in early May that the island could be taken over “almost immediately” as he signed an executive order significantly expanding US sanctions on the Cuban government and its affiliates. Amplio released a statement saying that “threats of military intervention will once again jeopardise the peace of the continent”. The Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, meanwhile, is home to the only Trump Tower in South America, with construction completed in 2022. By Luis Inzaurralde

Saudi Arabia

The plan

Where to start? Perhaps towards the end of April when Hervé Renard was fired as head coach and then replaced by Georgios Donis. The Greek winger, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, will pick his squad without overseeing a game.

Renard was in charge from 2019 to 2023 and oversaw that famous win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, but broke football’s “never go back” rule in October 2024, succeeding his successor Roberto Mancini who never looked like the right fit. The Frenchman’s second spell was underwhelming, and without the tournament’s expansion the Green Falcons would not have made it and only just scraped through as it was.

“That’s football… Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me,” Renard said as he left. “And there’s only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that’s me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride.”

That sense had taken a bit of a battering with a 4-0 home loss to Arab rivals Egypt in March. “It could have been 6-0 by half-time,” sniffed 1994 hero Saeed Al-Owairan. There were already mutterings about Renard, intensified by reports that he had talked to Ghana about their vacant position, and soon it was all over. In Saudi Arabia it is the timing of the sacking, more than the decision itself, that has been criticised.

Donis is likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 and, with time limited, making the team hard to beat could be the best bet as there were no clean sheets in Renard’s final eight games. Goals are an issue, too. Just seven were scored in 10 games in the main round of qualification, and none of those from recognised strikers.

There is talent and, now, perhaps a little less pressure. There are also other things to think about. Saudi Arabia are hosting the Asian Cup for the first time next January and looking for a first continental title since 1996, and this is where preparations for the 2034 World Cup really start.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)

The coach

Giorgios Donis’ first competitive game as head coach is going to come against Marcelo Bielsa and Uruguay, and the Greek doesn’t have much time to get ready. Donis has coached four different Saudi Pro League clubs and knows the league and players, which is why he got the job. He did a decent job in taking Al-Khaleej to mid-table this season, about as high as the easterners were ever going to get in the league, playing some decent football along the way.

Star player

Salem Al-Dawsari. The Asian Player of the Year scored the winning goal against Argentina in 2022 and has consistently been one of the stars of Al-Hilal, cutting in from the left to maximum effect. That he is still the main man despite approaching 35 is a cause for concern, and while he hasn’t been at his best for the national team of late – and has also missed a few penalties that would have made Mancini’s time much easier – he can still make things happen, especially on the biggest of stages.

One to watch

Musab Al-Juwayr is only 22 but has already made more than 30 appearances for the Green Falcons. More is still expected of the creative midfielder who won the Saudi Pro League’s Most Promising Player award last season for his vision, passing skills and ability to slow things down when others are rushing around. He then moved to Al-Qadsiah, and in the east he has been given more playing time by Brendan Rodgers and has helped the club to a top-four finish. He’s just getting started.

Musab al-Juwayr, recently titled the Asian Player of the Year, is on of the rising stars in the Suadi Arabian team. (Photo: Ira L. Black / Getty Images)

Unsung hero

Firas Al-Buraikan. Saudi strikers do get bad press. As well as being constantly compared to famous foreign forwards, they also tend to be the subject of angst-ridden conversations of a lack of playing time. Al-Buraikan is only 25 but it feels like he has been around for a decade. At club level has scored goals when given time and opportunities. Hasn’t quite become the undisputed No 9 for his country that many expected but never stops working or running, and the winning goal in the Asian Champions League final in April should have him full of confidence.

What to expect from fans at games

Well represented at the Fifa Club World Cup when Al-Hilal impressed, sources say ticket sales have been “steady” from fans in the country, and with the Saudi community in the United States, there should be a few thousand in Miami, Atlanta and Houston. In the Saudi Pro League at least, fans are often young, enthusiastic and vocal, and are famous in Asia for their elite-level tifos. They also create an atmosphere of their own that doesn’t just mimic the European ultras.

Relations with the US/Trump?

It’s a little complicated but Saudi Arabia is perhaps one of President Trump’s favourite countries and he seems to like the leader, Mohammed Bin Salman. Saudi Arabia is a long-standing and close American ally and buys more military equipment from the US than anyone else. The US and Israeli war on Iran has caused consternation in Riyadh due to the retaliation from Tehran and the instability it has created around the region. However, Saudi Arabian players and staff don’t make political statements as a matter of course and that is unlikely to change in the coming weeks. By John Duerden