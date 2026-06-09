SA’s skills gap leaves millions unemployed despite job vacancies

Statistics South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released in mid-May, has reignited debate in business, labour and economic circles after revealing that the country shed 345,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026 and unemployment climbed to 32.7%. Total employment declined to 16.8 million, the number of unemployed South Africans increased to 8.1 million, and the broader combined rate of unemployment and potential labour force rose to 43.7%.

The figures are even more concerning when viewed through the lens of youth unemployment. Among people aged 15 to 34, unemployment reached 45.8%, while 3.9 million South Africans aged 15 to 24, representing 37.6% of this age group, were not in employment, education or training.

The data reflect more than a worsening unemployment crisis. They also expose a growing workforce-readiness and skills-alignment problem in the economy.

Despite the high unemployment levels, many businesses are struggling to find workplace-ready employees with the technical skills, practical competence and operational understanding required in modern working environments. High unemployment does not automatically translate into a readily employable workforce.

A growing disconnect exists between education pathways, qualifications and actual workplace requirements. In many cases, qualifications alone are no longer sufficient. Organisations increasingly require stronger role-based and function-specific development pipelines supported by occupational training, workplace exposure, learnerships and structured skills development.

The QLFS data reflects this complexity. Although overall employment declined sharply during the quarter, several sectors still created jobs. Manufacturing added 38,000 jobs, mining added 32,000 and agriculture added 10,000. At the same time, community and social services lost 206,000 jobs, construction lost 110,000 and transport lost 30,000.

This highlights an important reality: opportunities still exist in parts of the economy, but employers are increasingly prioritising practical, workplace-ready and technically aligned skills over purely theoretical qualifications.

Skills development can lead to sustainable employment. (Photo: iStock)

Aligning skills with needs

Employer expectations are evolving rapidly as organisations adapt to digital transformation, operational risk management and growing compliance demands. Increasingly, businesses require capabilities such as AI awareness, technology literacy, analytical thinking, cybersecurity awareness, operational competence, quality management and resilience.

This shift is driving greater demand for practical and compliance-linked training, including ISO standards training, digital skills development and occupationally aligned programmes that prepare employees for real operational environments.

Occupationally directed learning models, such as Quality Council for Trades and Occupations programmes and learnerships, are becoming increasingly important because they focus on practical application, simulation and workplace experience. The workplace increasingly demands individuals who can apply knowledge in operational settings, follow procedures, manage risk and contribute productively from early in their employment.

This challenge is particularly urgent for young South Africans. With youth unemployment at 45.8% and millions of young people outside both employment and training systems, employability-focused training pathways are becoming increasingly critical.

Training systems need far closer alignment with actual labour market demand. Learnerships, workplace exposure, modular skills pathways and occupational qualifications all play a vital role in improving employability and helping individuals transition into sustainable employment opportunities.

Businesses themselves are also increasingly investing in internal workforce development because reliance on the external labour market alone is no longer sufficient to secure fully work-ready talent. Workforce development programmes, skills outsourcing, structured training systems and continuous upskilling initiatives are becoming strategic business priorities rather than optional human resources functions.

Digital learning platforms are also playing a growing role in helping organisations scale workforce development more effectively. E-learning and learning management systems allow organisations to standardise training, deliver modular content, monitor learner progress and maintain evidence of completed training in multiple teams and locations.

Beyond improving accessibility, digital learning systems also make workforce development more measurable, scalable and operationally consistent while helping employees to build practical capabilities aligned with their employer’s requirements.

South Africa’s latest labour market figures should therefore not only be interpreted as an unemployment crisis. They should also be understood as a workforce-readiness warning. Without more targeted, practical and occupationally aligned training pathways that directly connect people to skills employers genuinely require, the disconnect between unemployment and employability is likely to deepen further. DM

Muhammad Ali is the managing director of World Wide Industrial & Systems Engineers, or WWISE.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.

DM 168 Vol 6 Issue 34



