OUTsurance records best overturn ratio in the industry

What the National Financial Ombud Scheme does – and how it helps you

The NFO is an independent body that helps South African consumers resolve complaints against financial institutions.

How overturn rates reflect fair claims decisions

The overturn ratio indicates the proportion of consumer complaints that were overturned by the NFO. If an insurer has a high overturn ratio, it means that the NFO disagreed with the insurer’s decision or conduct and found in favour of the complainant.

In contrast, a low overturn rate shows that, based on its independent review, the NFO agrees with the insurer’s original decisions.

OUTsurance delivers its strongest results yet – what it means for you

In 2025, OUTsurance achieved its lowest referral rate of 0.77 per 1 000 claims, along with an overturn ratio of just 3% - its best result in the past 10 years and the best overturn ratio in the industry for 2025.

To put this into context: OUTsurance is one of the top insurers in the non-life insurance industry with low complaints per 1 000 claims submitted to the Ombudsman. In 2024, for every 1 000 personal lines claims submitted to the Ombudsman, only 0.91 complaints were referred. In 2025, this dropped to 0.77 complaints per 1000 personal and commercial lines claims – improving on its own previous best of 0.88 personal lines complaints per 1 000 claims in 2020.

In everyday terms, clients who insure with OUTsurance can expect fewer disputes, less back-and-forth, and greater confidence that their claims will be assessed fairly from the start. This reflects a consistent, client-first approach, with every decision carefully considered in your best interests.

Strong results backed by industry awards and real client feedback

In addition to these strong NFO results, OUTsurance has also received external recognition – being named News24’s Short-Term Insurer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year in 2026. This makes OUTsurance the only short-term insurer in South Africa to have achieved this since the award’s inception, based on real client feedback around cost, claims handling and service.

This client-first approach is also reflected in what customers are saying online. Between January 2025 and December 2025, OUTsurance earned an impressive 9.99 score on the Hellopeter TrustIndex, along with an almost-perfect 4.88 out of 5 rating on Google Reviews — further reinforcing its consistent focus on delivering value, transparency and service that truly makes a difference.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer at OUTsurance, says, ‘Beyond the numbers, customer satisfaction is what matters most. Our team is committed to listening, reviewing every compliment and complaint, and delivering fair, consistent outcomes. We hold ourselves to a high standard and use feedback to keep improving—continually pushing to do better and outperform our own best, while staying true to our promise that clients always get something OUT.’ DM

OUTsurance is a licensed insurer and FSP. NFO 2025 Annual report: Statistics of top 25 participants. Internal non-life personal (calendar year (2020 – 2023) and personal & commercial lines (calendar year 2024 – 2025) ombudsman data. 2023-2026 News24 Business Awards: Short-Term Insurer of the Year. Hellopeter and Google Reviews average data for calendar year 2025. Ts and Cs online.