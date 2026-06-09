Orange sweet potato and fresh turmeric soup

I was approaching the orange sweet potatoes at my local Checkers when a woman ahead of me reached for a bag of the purple-skinned ones, whereupon a matronly customer to her left said, ‘“No no no! You should buy these ones, they’re so much more delicious.”

I concurred, and piped in too, saying there was no contest. The poor woman must have felt set-upon, but she smiled, put the dull pack back, and popped the vibrant, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes into her trolley.

Orange sweet potatoes. (Photo: MuhammadHammad7788 on Pixabay)

Nearby, I found some fresh turmeric, little tubers so fresh they looked newborn. I would add garlic and fresh ginger to the brew too, I decided.

As I walked away, I offered over my shoulder, “We’re not in their pay.” I’m not sure she was convinced.

On Sunday night, it became our supper. I also used onions and vegetable stock, and started it by simmering onions and garlic in coconut oil. There were no spices in it other than the fresh turmeric. Pure and simple.

Tony’s sweet potato and fresh turmeric soup

(Makes 4 generous servings)

Ingredients

3 Tbsp coconut oil

2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

3 large orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 x 2cm pieces of fresh turmeric tuber, peeled and sliced

1 x 3cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

3 litres vegetable stock (4 Ina Paarman sachets dissolved in cold water)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves to garnish

Croutons to garnish

Coconut oil for the croutons

Method

Peel and chop the onions, garlic and ginger and peel and slice the turmeric. Peel the sweet potatoes and cube them.

Melt the coconut oil in a deep, heavy soup pot and add the onions. Simmer over a moderate heat for two minutes and add the garlic, ginger and turmeric. Simmer, stirring, for five minutes or so on a gentle heat.

Add the cubed orange sweet potatoes and stir well to coat with the ingredients in the pot. Salt reasonably well. You can always add more salt later. Stir now and then while they cook for about 10 minutes on a moderate heat. Don’t let them catch.

I used 4 Ina Paarman vegetable stock sachets to make 3 litres of stock. Pour this in all at once, stir, put a lid on and bring the pot to a boil.

Turn down to a simmer and cook, covered or almost entirely covered (because you don’t want it to evaporate too much) until the potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes on that low, rolling heat.

Take the lid off and turn up the heat. Let it boil until the soup has reduced by a third, in other words, until you have two thirds of it left in the pot and it has consequently thickened while the flavours have intensified.

Taste and add more salt if you think it’s needed.

Meanwhile, cut three slices of white bread into small croutons. Melt 2 Tbsp coconut oil in a pan and fry the bread, turning, until golden brown. Remove to a bowl. Chop the coriander leaves and have them ready for serving.

Serve the soup garnished with chopped fresh coriander leaves and croutons. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.