Poland seizes about a ton of heroin worth almost $60 million

Officers found the drugs in containers shipped from the United Arab Emirates that arrived at the Baltic port of Gdynia, police said in a statement.

Police said they received information about the shipment from Britain’s tax authorities.

“I don’t have to tell you what would happen if such a quantity of this terrible drug were to enter the Polish market,” Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news conference.

The drugs were hidden in a shipment of decorative bricks and uncovered using X-ray equipment, police said.

Three Polish citizens have been detained in connection with the case.($1 = 3.6819 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Mark Potter)