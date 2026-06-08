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Poland seizes about a ton of heroin worth almost $60 million

Poland has seized around one ton of heroin worth nearly 220 million zlotys ($60 million), authorities said on Monday, in one of the country’s largest drug busts in recent years.

Reuters
By Reuters
8 Jun
Heroin intercepted by police is lined up on a table before Australian Federal Police speak to media in Brisbane, Australia, 04 April 2023. Authorities have seized Queensland's largest heroin shipment as part of an operation targeting an international drug smuggling operation. EPA/RUSSELL FREEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT Heroin intercepted by police is lined up on a table before Australian Federal Police speak to media in Brisbane, Australia, 04 April 2023. Authorities have seized Queensland's largest heroin shipment as part of an operation targeting an international drug smuggling operation. EPA/RUSSELL FREEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Officers found the drugs in containers shipped from the United Arab Emirates that arrived at the Baltic port of Gdynia, police said in a statement.

Police said they received information about the shipment from Britain’s tax authorities.

“I don’t have to tell you what would happen if such a quantity of this terrible drug were to enter the Polish market,” Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news conference.

The drugs were hidden in a shipment of decorative bricks and uncovered using X-ray equipment, police said.

Three Polish citizens have been detained in connection with the case.($1 = 3.6819 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Mark Potter)

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