Brown’s decision to return to NZ as inevitable as it was expected

After months of saying he was going nowhere the Springboks announced that attack coach Tony Brown would return to New Zealand to take up a post as All Blacks assistant coach following Rugby World Cup 2027.

It hardly comes as a surprise. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus knew this was coming.

For weeks the Bok management claimed Brown was going nowhere and technically all previous statements were accurate because he will honour his contract until the end of 2027.

Erasmus’ statements on Brown’s future were always carefully curated to ensure that they never included any post-RWC 2027 promises.

In January, Brown told New Zealand media that he didn’t have a “get out” clause in his Bok contract if the All Blacks came calling.

“I don’t have an ‘out’ of my contract, so I’m back in South Africa (until the World Cup),” Brown told the Otago Daily Times, days after former All Black coach Scott Robertson was fired.

“Everything’s just speculation. I’m not even sure what New Zealand Rugby’s plans are. No one’s really heard anything.”

Things have obviously changed in the five months since Robertson’s sacking.

Dave Rennie has been appointed as All Blacks head coach until the end of 2027. Brown has just been made All Blacks assistant coach from 2028, even though New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has no confirmed head coach beyond next year’s World Cup.

Brown goes with Rassie Erasmus’ blessing. (Photo: Franco Arland / Getty Images)

NZR said in a statement that Rennie was “engaged” in the process of Brown’s appointment, even though his own future is not secure beyond 2027.

“As part of that we have agreed with Dave we will discuss the process for the All Blacks head coach role no later than the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby Championship,” said NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster.

“For now, Dave and his coaching team are absolutely focused on what’s in front of them and we look forward to challenging ourselves against Tony and the Springboks in the coming months.”

It’s a bold move by NZR to make the appointment 18 months out when the fortunes of the head coach still appear unclear. It also opens speculation that Jamie Joseph, who has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Brown at club and Test level with Japan, might be reunited on the All Black coaching ticket in 2028.

The reality is though, that Brown’s family is still based in New Zealand and his deep passion, like all former All Blacks involved in coaching, is to coach his national team.

“My contract with New Zealand Rugby only begins in 2028, so there is still a long road ahead before that comes into play,” said Brown. “Right now, I am fully committed to the Springboks. What we are building and trying to achieve as a team over the next two years is my only focus.”

Brown's input has seen players such as Damian Willemse, seen scoring against the All Blacks in Wellington last year, grow their games. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)

Professional

There is no doubt that Brown will remain professional in his approach and continue to add value to the Boks for the next 18 months.

The Bok attack has grown significantly during Brown’s tenure, to the point where they can now win games multiple ways.

Since the start of the 2024 season, the Boks have won 23 out of 27 Tests, a run that has included back-to-back Rugby Championship titles and an unbeaten streak in Europe.

In 2025, they broke their own attacking records for tries (81) and points (572) scored in a single season and retained their position at the top of the World Rugby rankings.

Players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse and Ethan Hooker have widened their skill sets while the team’s overall mindset is to be more positive with ball in hand.

“Tony has made a remarkable difference, both on and off the field, and he has always been upfront with us about wanting to be closer to his family and about the All Blacks holding a special place in his heart, and we are genuinely delighted for him,” Erasmus said.

“We’ve made the mistake in the past of negotiating contracts in a RWC year, and this clarity will allow us all to go full steam ahead with our preparations for this and next season.”

With Brown’s support and guidance, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has developed into the world’s best flyhalf. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg / Gallo Images)

NZR headhunted Brown and were unapologetic about it.

“What we do know, though, from dialogue with other coaches, with previous head coaches and potential head coaches, is that everybody would have Tony Brown in their team,” Lancaster said. “So we are really confident about making this move now.

“We know Tony is available after the 2027 Rugby World Cup and he’s made it clear he would love to be part of the All Blacks. This decision is simple, it’s about ensuring the best coaches return to New Zealand.

“It’s for the All Blacks head coach to shape the structure and portfolios of their coaching team, and we have every confidence that Tony is a high-quality addition when he joins in 2028.”

The Boks and All Blacks meet in a four-Test series later this year – dubbed Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry – and could also cross paths at the quarterfinal stage of RWC 2027 if the draw goes to seeding.

Utility back Ethan Hooker is another who has thrived under Brown’s tutelage. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

Juniors flood Bok squad

On the field Erasmus has included 21 uncapped players in a broad 51-man squad for the Springboks and SA ‘A’ matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe respectively on 20 June.

With Bulls players not available after qualifying for the United Rugby Championship final against Leinster on 19 June, and players based in France and Britain unavailable due to the match being outside the Test window, Erasmus is using the opportunity to grow depth.

This group includes SA U20 players Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Danie Kruger (prop), Luan Giliomee (utility back), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Oliver Reid (prop), Liam van Wyk (hooker), as well as Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (loose forward/lock), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Markus Muller (centre), and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), all of whom were members of the expanded Springbok alignment camp squad.

The other uncapped players in the group are Paul de Villiers (flanker), Bathobele Hlekani (utility forward), Hanro Jacobs (prop), Jurenzo Julius (utility back), Imad Khan (scrumhalf), JJ Kotze (hooker), Sibabalwa Mahashe (loose forward), Haashim Pead, Nico Steyn (both scrumhalves), Emmanuel Tshituka (flanker), and Jaco Williams (utility back).

Junior Bok flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed has been included in the senior Bok squad for the opening matches of the season. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

“We named a large group of players as we will be selecting a Springbok and SA ‘A’ team for the season-opening double-header in Gqeberha, and this will be beneficial in the long term as we build the squad, looking forward to next year’s Rugby World Cup and beyond,” Erasmus said.

“There is also an exciting mix of experienced campaigners and young players in this squad, and this formula has worked well for us in the past to ensure a clear pathway to build depth within the group.

“The coaches have been working around the clock to put the systems in place in the last few months, and the in-person and virtual alignment camps have given most of the players a taste of what to expect.

“It’s now a matter of implementing what they learned in the boardroom onto the field.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge ahead this season, so it will be important for the group to build cohesion as quickly as possible and make the most of our field sessions and team meetings to be as well prepared as possible when we take the field.”

The Springbok squad for the Nations Championship clashes against England (4 July), Scotland (11 July), and Wales (18 July), will be announced on Sunday, 21 June. DM

Springbok squad (in alphabetical order):

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Paul de Villiers (Stormers), Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouché (Stormers), Bathobele Hlekani (Lions), Hanro Jacobs (Sharks), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), JJ Kotze (Stormers), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Sibabalwa Mahashe (Lions), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers), Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nché (Sharks), Riley Norton (Stormers), Zachary Porthen (Stormers), Oliver Reid (Stormers), Evan Roos (Stormers), Emmanuel Tshituka (Sharks), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers) Lukhanyo Am (DynaBoars), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Luan Giliomee (Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Jurenzo Julius (Sharks), Imad Khan (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Markus Muller (Stormers), Haashim Pead (Lions), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks), Nico Steyn (Lions), Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks), Jaco Williams (Sharks).