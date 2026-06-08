A short crossing: Life along the Xhorha River

Nosebenzile Ngqezengela, Noaron Mkapukane,Nosomelzi Mahamba, Nokhwezi Mdlankomo and Nojongile Ngongo walk down the hill to reach the ferry crossing on the Xhorha River after paying their respects to a family who has lost a loved one, Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, 19 May 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Elders walk down hill to reach the ferry crossing on the Xhorha River, continuing along an essential route used by residents. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Nosebenzile Gqezengela makes her way to the ferry crossing. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Noaron Mkapukane and Nosebenzile Gqezengelanwalk through thick bushes on their way to the ferry crossing. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Elders arrive at the ferry to begin their crossing of the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Nosomelezi Mahamba and Noaron Mkapukane prepare to board a ferry for the crossing of the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Nokhwezi Mdlankomo holds her shoes as she prepares to board a ferry for the crossing of the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A sense of anticipation fills the air as elders board a ferry to begin their journey across the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The start of the journey as elders board a ferry to cross the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The start of the journey as elders board a ferry to cross the Xhorha River. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Broad smiles and a sense of anticipation as elders hold on to the ferry at the start of their journey across the Xhorha River in Xhora Mouth, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Ntobeko Ntlanganiso paddles a ferry across the Xhorha River, transporting elders safely through the waterway that serves as a vital link for residents of Xhora Mouth in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) After crossing the Xhorha River using a ferry, elders make their way home. For many residents, river crossings remain an essential part of daily life in this remote rural community. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



