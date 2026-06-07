Extortionist targets Cape Town madrasa with threats and demands for ‘protection’ payments

Senior Cape Town Muslim clerics and community leaders stepped in late last week to help a Langa madrasa open a criminal case after an extortionist threatened to shut it down if its management didn’t pay a R3,000 “initiation fee” and a monthly payment of R500 for “protection”.

In a chilling recorded phone call with the extortionist, a school representative explains that the institution is not a for-profit business.

It provides daily meals, transportation, and schooling for children in the area.

“This is God’s house,” said the leader. “We don’t make money. We are praying for you.”

The madrasa operates under the auspices of Langa Township Projects.

When the school representative tried to set up a meeting with the extortionist, he replied that they must “come to Langa”.

When a school official tried to file criminal charges, they were reportedly given the runaround. Cape Town Underground Business (CTUB) spokesperson Sayed Ridhwaan said they stepped in after Diep River police turned the official away, directing them to the Langa Police Station instead. Ridhwaan added that the extortionist claimed that all businesses in the area were complying with similar demands.

He said they intervened out of a deep concern for the safety of the staff and children at the madrasa.

The CTUB said that on the night of 4 June, their Guardianship Desk leader, Colonel Dawood Laing, together with Ridhwaan and MP Imraan Moosa, accompanied the official to the Athlone Police Station.

​”Upon arrival, Colonel Dawood Laing spoke straight up, firmly demanding that the criminal case be opened immediately and insisting that it must follow the correct legal processes to be handed over directly to the specialised SAPS Extortion Unit.

“Under this decisive intervention, a formal criminal case was successfully registered,” said Ridhwaan.

Dawood Laing (left) with a community member at the Athlong Police Station. (Photo: Supplied)

“​In the wake of these events, the Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) issued a scathing condemnation of the incident, labelling the extortion of a religious school a vile act and an indictment on society.

“CTUB leadership emphasised that houses of worship are the very heart of local communities — the exact spaces that strengthen neighbourhoods, offer spiritual sanctuary, and feed the hungry, and attacking them is an assault on the community as a whole.”

Hear for yourself An excerpt from the extortionist's phone call Listen





Pagad (People Against Gangsterism and Drugs) had reached out to the CTUB, said Ridhwaan, to offer their support and “stand against such acts that are destroying our communities. Pagad leadership declared that civil society cannot allow these extortion practices to become normalised, calling on residents to unite, resist criminal syndicates, and actively reclaim Cape Town’s communities from thugs”.

The extortion attempt was first highlighted by City of Cape Town councillor Shameemah Salie and community activist Faizal Alexander.

Salie’s party, Al Jama-ah, issued a statement late last week acknowledging that the madrasa made an initial payment of R3,000 to the extortionist out of fear for the safety of the madrasa’s children and staff.

“These allegations are deeply concerning. Religious institutions, educational facilities, charities, and community organisations should never be subjected to intimidation, threats, or criminal exploitation. Such institutions serve as pillars of hope and support within our communities and must be protected,” said Al Jama-ah.

The party said that the fact that the school’s representative was turned away twice by the police “represents a serious failure of service to a vulnerable community organisation seeking protection from criminal activity.

“Al Jama-ah will be engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure that this matter is escalated to the specialised SAPS Extortion Unit and that a thorough investigation is conducted.

“Extortion has become a growing threat to businesses, religious institutions, community organisations, and residents across the Western Cape. It cannot be allowed to become normalised.” DM