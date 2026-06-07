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Danish soccer player Eriksen collapses during match with Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in a match against Ukraine on Sunday, but was conscious, the Danish Football Federation said in a social media post.

Reuters
By Reuters
7 Jun
International soccer friendly - Denmark vs Ukraine Denmark's and Ukraine's players accompany Danish player Christian Eriksen to a waiting ambulance during the international soccer friendly match Denmark against Ukraine at Odense Stadium, in Odense, Denmark, 07 June 2026. Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the grass in the second half of match but was able to leave the field on his own. EPA/Bo Amstrup DENMARK OUT

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off.

In 2021, Eriksen collapsed during a European championship match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment. He was later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this year’s World Cup.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

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