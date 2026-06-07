Danish soccer player Eriksen collapses during match with Ukraine

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” the federation said in a statement on X, adding that the friendly had been called off.

In 2021, Eriksen collapsed during a European championship match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving CPR treatment. He was later fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD).

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for this year’s World Cup.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Klamann)