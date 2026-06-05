Sandton CBD’s business resurgence: Why the “Square Mile” is reclaiming its crown

Fast forward to 2026, the data tells a different story. The Sandton smart capital is returning to the core.

According to the latest SAPOA and property market insights, vacancy rates in prime Sandton assets have plummeted to their lowest levels in years. The reason is simple: while a 50% discount on a peripheral office might look good on a balance sheet, it is a deficit on a performance sheet. In the world of high-stakes corporate agility, the "cheap desk" is a false economy.

The modern executive doesn't just need a place to sit, they need a place to move. This is where the "Old Sandton" CBD is outperforming its newer, more spread-out rivals. At Workshop17 West Street, we see this shift daily. Our location isn't just an address; it’s a strategic advantage to our members' business. Being positioned directly opposite the Sandton Gautrain station creates a "Global-to-Gauteng" bridge. An executive can land at OR Tambo, clear customs, and be sitting in a private office or in our 120-auditiorium in under 40 minutes, without sitting in traffic or ever touching a steering wheel.

Catch the Gautrain across from Workshop17 West Street

This isn't just convenience, it’s the recovery of lost time.

The "budget" end of the flexible office market often feels like an airport lounge, transient, noisy, and impersonal. Given the unpredictability of the local infrastructure services there is a definite flight toward quality and operational reliability.

Companies are realising that managing a team or an event for 200 shouldn't be their job. At West Street, we have replaced the "DIY" culture of co-working with a full-service corporate infrastructure. With a dedicated in-house event coordinator and a seamless AV ecosystem that ignores the national grid, we allow leaders to focus on the deal, not the dongles.

The resurgence of West Street is also a human-centric one. The ability to walk from a private office to a power lunch at Nelson Mandela Square, or to conduct a strategy session followed by a lunch at our in-house restaurant, Foodio, provides a level of urban density that suburban "office parks" simply cannot replicate.

The proximity to the residential zones and schools of Sandton and the retail heartbeat of the Square Mile means that work is no longer an isolated destination, it is integrated into a high-functioning lifestyle.

The era of chasing the lowest price per square meter is ending. In its place is a new mandate for efficiency, presence, and prestige. Sandton CBD didn't go away; it evolved. It remains the financial nucleus of the continent, and for those who value impact over a bargain, the "Old CBD" is exactly where the new future is being built. DM

For more information, visit Workshop17 West Street or contact Michelle@workshop17.com