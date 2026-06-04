The Blitzboks have already won, so why are they still playing for the title?

The Springbok Sevens team head to Bordeaux, France, from 5-7 June on the verge of a historic double.

They have had their best run in the HSBC SVNS Series in almost 10 years. After walking away as the 2026 Series winners and making six consecutive finals, they are also the best team on the circuit over the course of these seven months.

But that risks being overshadowed as the entire season now comes down to Bordeaux, the final stop in a three-tournament World Championship series.

If South Africa lose, are they suddenly not the best team in the world?

Let me ask you another question: Can you remember who won the 2024/25 SVNS World Series? Was it Argentina or South Africa?

Because South Africa won, but Argentina actually won the series.

The format for Sevens has changed repeatedly in recent years, with World Rugby introducing another overhaul in 2026. The SVNS Series now determines the season champion and qualification for the following year’s elite division – of which South Africa have automatically qualified because they won the series – while the separate three-event World Championship is designed to crown the overall world champion.

That is why South Africa could claim to be world champions in 2025, because they did win the season-ending tournament in Los Angeles last season.

However, Argentina won the series, topping the standings with 104 points across six tournaments (excluding Los Angeles).

In contrast, South Africa managed only 70 points and failed to finish higher than fourth in four out of six games.

The New Zealand Women’s Sevens team and the South Africa Men’s Sevens team celebrate their HSBC SVNS Series league titles on 15 March following the New York leg. (Photo: Caean Couto/Getty Images)

“It’s a difficult one to answer,” head coach Philip Snyman told Daily Maverick when asked for his view on the changes. “On the circuit, it’s only the top eight, so the matches are a lot more competitive, but I was a big fan of 16 teams, giving everybody the opportunity. It showed in the past when Kenya was still on the circuit, they won tournaments and on a good day they could beat any team.

“It’s between a rock and a hard place at the moment,” he continued. “Sevens is my life, not part of my life, it is my life, and hopefully they can grow the game and make sure we reach the standard that we want to.”

The Blitzboks still have a very good chance to walk away as victors this weekend. They currently lead the World Championship standings on 38 points, four ahead of Argentina and eight clear of Australia.

With 20 points up for grabs for the winner of Bordeaux, 18 for the runners-up and 16 for a third spot, the Blitzboks will be assured of the title if they make the final, or finish strong in the last leg of the World Championship.

A victory in France would complete a remarkable double and render this debate academic. But after struggles in Valladolid, the Blitzboks know they cannot afford another slow start.

Slow starts

Too many times this year the Blitzboks found themselves on the back foot, sluggish in the breakdowns and making silly mistakes on attack.

It happened in Valladolid in their opening game against Great Britain, who are lying last on the log, when the game had to be decided in extra time.

While South Africa breezed past the Kenyans, they lost to the Aussies 24-10, and in the quarterfinal against Spain on Saturday the Blitzboks had to overcome a 12-point deficit to advance.

In the final against Australia, a try by the Blitzboks, that would have seen the game level and force it into extra time, was disallowed due to a forward pass and South Africa lost.

Australia's Henry Hutchison scores a try during the final against South Africa in Valladolid on 31 May. This brought Australia to a comfortable 26-14 lead in the eleventh minute. (Photo: Patricia J Garcinuno / Getty Images)

It also happened in Hong Kong earlier in April when South Africa endured a difficult opening day, edging Uruguay 12-7 before suffering a heavy 31-12 defeat to Spain.

On day two, they bounced back with a commanding 38-0 win over Argentina in the final game of the pool stages. However, their quarterfinal game against Kenya nearly saw South Africa pack their bags before rallying for a 26-22 win.

For Snyman, the slow start in Valladolid contributed to the result in the final.

“Earlier in the tournament we were not at our best, and we will have a look at that.

“You are supposed to set the standard on day one and pick up the momentum from there, but we did not quite do that and in fact struggled on the first two days.”

Snyman said they were not clinical enough and that they needed more possession.

“We need to look better after our ball. In the final, we missed too many tackles and that got [Australia] back into the game,” he said. “Playing in six consecutive finals is great, but this one was not our best, so we need to come back stronger.”

The relegation battle

Meanwhile, on the other end of the leaderboard, the Springbok Women’s Sevens squad will be fighting to avoid relegation.

Having started in the third division, the team had one goal this Sevens season and that was to reach the penultimate World Championship – which they did. However, avoiding a return to the bottom tier in 2027 will require a top-eight finish in the overall standings.

Ayanda Malinga of South Africa on the attack against the United States (US) in Valladolid, Spain, on 29 May. Although they lost 26-12 to the US, the Springbok Women Sevens side came back strong in their final two games, against Argentina and Brazil, to finish ninth overall. (Photo: David van der Sandt / Gallo Images)

They had a poor start in Hong Kong, finishing last with one point. To be fair, five key players had been ruled out after sustaining major injuries in their fight for promotion.

However, they came to Valladolid invigorated, capping a much-improved campaign with back-to-back wins against Argentina (19-17) and Brazil (19-12) to finish ninth in Spain.

This brings them up to tenth overall, thus they will have to make magic to secure a top-eight finish.

“It was pleasing to finish with wins over Argentina and Brazil, and coming so close against Fiji,” said Cecil Afrika, head coach for the women. “We want to be playing among the top eight sides and there is no reason why we cannot keep improving next weekend.

“We are still making silly mistakes and errors of judgement, but lots of lessons were learned. We should learn from those and come back stronger.” DM

Men’s fixtures

Friday, 5 June (local time)

3.06pm: Great Britain

8.36pm: Kenya

Saturday, 6 June (local time)

11.06am: Fiji

Women’s fixtures

Friday, 5 June (local time)

12.48pm: France

6.13pm: New Zealand

Saturday, 6 June (local time)

2.16pm: Argentina