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North Korea’s Kim calls for ‘exponential’ nuclear expansion after inspecting new plant, KCNA says

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a newly operational nuclear material production facility and called for an “exponential” expansion of the country’s atomic arsenal, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Reuters
By Reuters
4 Jun
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 28 September 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, during the two-day event on 26-27 September 2023. North Korea's legislature has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution with the unanimous adoption of a 'crucial agenda item for formulating the DPRK's policy on nuclear force as the basic law of the state', according to KCNA. EPA-EFE/KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a session of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang

Kim said production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear material had reached more than double its previous level over the past five years and instructed officials to further increase output to meet long-term strategic goals.

During the visit, Kim was briefed on new production processes incorporating more advanced technology and reviewed current output targets and future plans, KCNA reported.

Kim said the expansion was necessary given what he called worsening security threats and long-term confrontation with hostile forces, and reaffirmed the country’s policy of continuously increasing its nuclear deterrent.

KCNA said a key consultative meeting on bolstering nuclear forces was held the same day, at which Kim outlined guidelines for accelerating both the qualitative and quantitative expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim said the country had made “responsible and significant decisions,” including setting out the sequence and safeguards for executing what he described as a vast plan to strengthen nuclear forces “exponentially.”

North Korea had “set a transformative milestone for the advancement of nuclear capabilities,” he said.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Chris Reese and Nia Williams)

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