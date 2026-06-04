Eid al-Adha prayers at Butuh village, and more from around the world

WONOSOBO, INDONESIA - MAY 27: Indonesian Muslims rest as they wait for Eid al-Adha prayers at Butuh village on May 27, 2026 in Wonosobo, Central Java, Indonesia. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images) General view at Mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada festival on June 01, 2026 in Probolinggo, Indonesia. The Tenggerese people, an ethnic group of approximately 500,000 residing in eastern Java, Indonesia, proudly claim descent from the Majapahit princes who once ruled the region. Their population is concentrated within the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, a breathtaking landscape that draws tourists from around the world. The Yadnya Kasada festival, a month-long celebration, is Indonesia's most popular tourist attraction, with the Tenggerese people making a pilgrimage to Mount Bromo on the fourteenth day to honor their ancestors. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump displays a rendering of his proposed renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The landmark is being painted as part of President Trump's efforts to repair Washington D.C. in preparation for the Nation's 250th birthday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump displays a graph entitled "Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers" as he speaks on his renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The landmark is being painted as part of President Trump's efforts to repair Washington D.C. in preparation for the Nation's 250th birthday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Police arrest a protestor during a protest near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Air accident investigators on the scene as the wreckage of a Royal Navy helicopter is seen in a field after it crashed during an exercise on June 03, 2026 in Okehampton, England. Emergency services responded to a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter crash in a field at Sourton Down on the A30 near Okehampton in Devon at 0400 this morning. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) A woman walks by posters warning about Ebola near an Ebola treatment center on June 2, 2026 in Monigi, Democratic Republic of Congo. As of today, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus in the Congo during the current outbreak, and hundreds more suspected cases, although health officials say the numbers will fluctuate over time as people get tested. The heart of the outbreak is in the Ituri Province, which borders North Kivu Province to the north. (Photo by Daniel Buuma/Getty Images) An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-US and Israeli mural in Tehran, Iran, 03 June 2026. Iran and the US traded strikes despite a ceasefire as the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel continues. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East targeting US military bases. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) Visitors walk at the collapsing terminus the Morteratsch glacier on June 1, 2026 near Pontresina, Switzerland. While the Morteratsch glacier began receding following the end of the Little Ice Age in the 19th century, its melting has accelerated sharply in recent decades. According to the positions of markers that line the trail leading to the glacier, the Morteratsch has lost at least 3.1 kilometers in length since 1900, of which approximately 1.4km disappeared since 1990. In a recently published report leading Swiss scientists claim Swiss glaciers lost an average of 25% of their volume between 2010-2024. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Meltwater drips at the collapsing terminus the Morteratsch glacier on June 1, 2026 near Pontresina, Switzerland. While the Morteratsch glacier began receding following the end of the Little Ice Age in the 19th century, its melting has accelerated sharply in recent decades. According to the positions of markers that line the trail leading to the glacier, the Morteratsch has lost at least 3.1 kilometers in length since 1900, of which approximately 1.4km disappeared since 1990. In a recently published report leading Swiss scientists claim Swiss glaciers lost an average of 25% of their volume between 2010-2024. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) People ride on various watercraft in the Liangma River canal during warm weather on May 31, 2026 in Beijing, China. China's capital saw temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend, above average for this time of the year. (Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) The SailGP Fleet race past the Statue of Liberty at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 2026 Season on May 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Jason Ludlow for SailGP/SailGP via Getty Images) A general view of "A Serpentine" Designed By Lanza Atelier at the Serpentine Pavilion at Serpentine South on June 03, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images) A box with a cookie created for Pope Leo's XIV visit during a presentation at a Mallorca bakery, in Madrid, Spain, June 3, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura) A general view as the sun sets during the Men's Singles Fourth Round match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Joao Fonseca of Brazil on Day Eight of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images) Layne Riggs, driver of the #34 Love's Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 29, 2026 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Participants play rugby in a muddy rice field on May 31, 2026, in Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Teams competed in the event, with the winner determined by the combined scores of all matches. Four-player rugby matches held in rice fields before the planting season have been gaining popularity in Japan as a form of community engagement and regional revitalization. (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)



