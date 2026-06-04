African migrants flee into the mountains as xenophobic violence surges across Western Cape

Four days ago, Mozambican immigrant Lado Amido answered a knock at his door in the South African town of Kleinmond. Outside, an angry crowd told him foreigners such as him had to leave. They went ​door to door, delivering the same message.

Amido fled and spent two nights in the mountains. Now he is sheltering ‌in a local town hall, like other immigrants from Malawi and Mozambique across the Western Cape, forced to hide from anti-immigrant mobs in several coastal towns.

Displaced migrants shelter in a hall in Kleinmond, Western Cape on 3 June 2026, after an escalation in anti-immigrant protests that heightened fears among foreign communities. (Photo: Reuters / Esa Alexander)

South Africa has seen a wave of anti-immigrant protests, which have sometimes turned violent, in recent weeks. Mozambique said five of its ​citizens were killed in xenophobic attacks in Mossel Bay over the weekend.

Amido lives in Kleinmond, about 300​km away.

“On the 31st, people came to my house, knocked on the door, and then took ⁠all my belongings,” said the 49-year-old, who had been in South Africa since February looking for work.

In the Kleinmond town hall, ​he is with about 100 other immigrants, some of whom are hoping to join voluntary repatriation programmes set up by their governments.

Immigrants blamed for economic woes

Immigrants in South Africa are often blamed for economic woes such as high unemployment and crime.

Despite the absence of any evidence for this claim, politicians from nearly all parties have tended to lend credence to the perception in an effort to secure ​populist votes before elections, such as the local polls due on 4 November 2026.

“As we work to build a safer... ​and more prosperous society, we need to address the challenge of migration,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament on Tuesday, while also condemning recent ‌xenophobic violence.

Grant ⁠Cohen, a ward councillor for Kleinmond, said that immigration authorities had visited the town in recent weeks to check restaurants and other businesses for undocumented workers.

But many of the foreign nationals sheltering at the town hall are in the country legally, he told Reuters.

“We’ve got kids here at the moment who should be in school, who have been in school in Kleinmond... [but] now want to flee ​the country out of fear ​and intimidation,” said Cohen.

“I don’t ⁠believe that residents should take things into their own hands.”

Some protesters armed with knives, sticks

Michael Markson, a 31-year-old from Malawi, said he spent Saturday night sleeping in the mountains after fleeing ​the informal settlement where he had lived for about a year.

“My landlord came ​telling me that ⁠I should evacuate because if they find us, they’re going to kill us,” he said.

The next day, one of his friends called his boss, who brought them food as they hid in the woods.

Markson said he was close enough to see a large crowd of ⁠protesters in ​town, some carrying knives and sticks.

Now he is waiting for assistance to travel ​home, which he can’t afford.

“In our country there’s [a] no-good economy... [but] it’s better than living in a community where your life is under threat.” DM

Reporting by Esa Alexander ​in Kleinmond; Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton in Johannesburg and Custodio Cossa in Maputo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Tim Cocks, Alexandra Hudson