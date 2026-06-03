Foxes, sharks and puffins in line to replace historic figures on UK banknotes

By Suban Abdulla and Marissa Davison

In all, the Bank of England and wildlife experts have selected 18 animals for the public to choose from after a consultation last year determined the choice of theme.

Not everyone is happy and leaders of Britain’s opposition political parties, including the Conservatives, Reform UK, and the Liberal Democrats have all said it will remove important figures from the public eye.

The reigning British monarch has been on British bank notes since 1960 and will continue to appear on the next series, which is some years away from coming into circulation, the Bank of England said.

People can recommend which animals they want to feature alongside the monarch before July 3, and a decision is due by the end of the year.





PUBLIC DIVIDED OVER ANIMALS VERSUS HISTORY

Richard Easton, 48, who works in financial services in London, was among those who would prefer to keep a human focus.

“Some people have an issue at the moment with certain aspects of the past and history,” he told Reuters. “But I think it’s important that people put these things into context and look at them in the time and place that they actually occurred.”

Marketing professional, Gus Charlier, 27, favoured wildlife and said he would choose a red kite - a bird of prey - if he could.

“It’s about time that animals got the attention that they deserve and should be nationally recognised on our currency,” he said.

Red kites are not on the list from which four animals will be selected, one each to appear on the £5, £10, £20, and £50 banknotes as well as other elements from nature.

The BoE said Governor Andrew Bailey will make the final decision. It will not necessarily reflect the animals that receive the most public support because of the need to make the notes easily distinguishable and to reflect the four nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The full list of animals is: the bottlenose dolphin, Atlantic puffin, Atlantic salmon, brown hare, barn owl, basking shark, European hedgehog, common kingfisher, buff-tailed bumblebee, grey seal, Eurasian curlew, common frog, pine marten, great spotted woodpecker, emperor dragonfly, red fox, white-tailed eagle and the marsh fritillary butterfly.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; additional reporting by Marissa Davison and Vitalii Yalahuzian; editing by David Milliken and Barbara Lewis)