Surfers chase ‘the most difficult big wave in the world’ at Dungeons

Sometimes the stars align. Last Thursday, Dungeons broke. Cape Town’s very own big wave. And with it came some brave souls from all parts of the country to descend nature’s steep spine. Veterans who have ridden these walls for years, and newcomers who had never seen Dungeons break before.

To get a closer glimpse, I boarded the Animal Ocean motorboat with crew Sam and skipper Dani, and shot away with a 300mm fixed lens.

“On the way out, I was pretty nervous, but I tried not to think too much about it until I could actually see the wave breaking. You can’t really see Dungeons until you get around the Sentinel peak. When we saw the first set from the boat, my adrenaline started pumping,” says Grant Hewitt, who was surfing Dungeons for the first time.

The swell had arrived on Wednesday, with some surfers already testing the waters. Wednesday turned out to be the better day – bigger, cleaner waves, an incredible session by all accounts. By Thursday, the wind had picked up, making conditions lumpy and tricky. But Dungeons was still firing, and the crew was still out there.

Jet skis were already on the scene, ready to rescue surfers from the washing machine. On the boat, the tension was palpable. The crushing thunder of Dungeons sent a shiver down our spines. Yet we were on the boat, somewhat warm, dry, with snacks in our pockets. A different game for the surfers out there.

It takes years of practice and the overcoming of fear to get to such a place. Except that out there, the enemy is something you cannot fight. You have to flow with the wave. There will only be a handful of opportunities to surf these big waves in a lifetime, so when the swell arrives, it is inevitable that you go out and do it.

“Such a special place under the Sentinel mountain, the tip of Africa, one of the best big waves in the world. So grateful to have grown up in this place,” said surfer Frank Solomon.



Matt Bromley has been charging Dungeons for years. He calls it the most difficult big wave in the world. The reason is not just the size. The area where you can catch a wave is the size of two rugby fields. Two rocks way out at sea refract the energy in a way that makes every wave different. You do not know whether you are paddling into something very steep or, if it hits a different part of the reef, something that goes completely flat, but on the right day it is capable of delivering the wave of a lifetime.

Dungeons is a hard wave to surf. It is shifty and unpredictable, and you can sometimes wait hours to catch the wave you want. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Frank Solomon on a jet ski – easier to manoeuvre than a motorboat, and often with a board mounted to the back to quickly get surfers out of the washing machine. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Getting out at the last minute. Every single detail needs to align and feel right. If it does not, pulling back is the only sensible option. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Not a competition, but a clear signal that everyone wants to have a go at the wave. Who goes first is determined by who has been waiting longest, or whoever is in the best position to catch the wave. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

A surfer looks back at the wave he just mastered – a moment to be proud of. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

It was a good day, says Solomon. Challenging and hard to get good waves, in what he describes as not the cleanest conditions, with a bit of chop and swell from multiple directions. His advice for first-timers is direct: “Let people know you’re going out. Make sure you have some kind of safety plan, water safety, and experience. You definitely don’t want to go out there as a complete novice. It’s not very beginner friendly.”

He and the team at Sentinel Ocean Alliance had also organised a safety summit to address all the risks associated with big-wave surfing. Just the right time for it.

Surfer Grant Hewitt said: “It took me a long time to get a wave. At a big wave spot, everything has to align. I got my first wave, rode it to the channel, and just felt incredibly euphoric. There was also a lot of relief to have taken that first drop. Seeing some of South Africa’s best wave riders take down some serious giants, and sharing that experience with two good mates who also had their first session out there – it was a session I’ll never forget.” DM

The scariest part, say surfers, is paddling for it and committing to the takeoff. But once you're in, it feels amazing. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Not everyone out there was there for the waves. A giant petrel cruised through the lineup, barely moving its wings, riding the kinetic energy rising off the face of each passing swell. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

A surfer takes a tumble, probably catching a last breath before getting worked by the wave. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Back to the lineup, watching and waiting for the next opportunity. Not every set delivers. Often the wave comes in too steep or too flatly. Patience for the right one is part of the game. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker was unlucky and had his board snapped in half; he was then towed in by Solly Fowles on the jet ski. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

A great session deserves a thumbs-up from Caitlin Torr. As much as every surfer is riding the wave for themselves, there is a team effort behind the scenes to uplift, motivate, and share years of experience. Nobody gets there alone. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)

Grant Hewitt is elated after his first session at Dungeons. Together with Hilton Pelser, Sam Christianson and Guy Campbell, he had just stood on Dungeons for the first time in a session none of them will forget. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhosel)



