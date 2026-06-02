Immigrants in the Overberg fled to the beaches and the mountains over the weekend as protests against immigrants gathered momentum. In Mossel Bay, the deaths of several Mozambican nationals were reported, and dozens of homes were burned. Dozens of families were displaced.

The Mozambican government said five citizens had died in “xenophobic attacks” involving 800 Mozambicans in Mossel Bay at the weekend. But the SAPS has confirmed only two deaths of Mozambique nationals, aged 27 and 43, who were assaulted in an informal settlement in Mossel Bay. About 300 people had decided to return home.

In Kleinmond, hundreds of people staged a march on Sunday morning, demanding that foreigners leave the area. This is the latest in a wave of anti-immigrant protests across the country, led or inspired by March and March.

Kleinmond

More than 50 immigrants moved to the Kleinmond community hall out of fear for their safety. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

At 7am on Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, about 500 people gathered to protest. They marched from the taxi rank to Overhills informal settlement, calling on immigrants to leave.

Many had already fled their homes on Saturday, following a meeting between the march organisers and SAPS on Friday night.

When GroundUp arrived at about 2pm on Monday, about 50 people were being sheltered in the community hall. Disaster management officials were assisting them. Many had been forced to leave their belongings behind.

Lado Amido, a Mozambican, said he had spent Friday night and Saturday night on the mountain behind the town.

Grant Cohen, Ward Councillor for Kleinmond in the Overstrand Municipality, said he had heard that some women and children were still hiding in the dunes near the beach. People had left their houses in fear, he said.

“We’re trying to make our space available for them as a safe place.”

Cohen said most of the group in the hall had said they wanted to return to their home countries.

Councillor Grant Cohen searches through the dunes on Kleinmond main beach for immigrants who might be hiding. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

“On Saturday evening, foreigners started packing their things and going to the bush,” said a Malawian man, who was sitting at the beach and did not want to give his name. He said the intimidation had started on Saturday. “They started going door to door. If they found someone, they threatened to beat him or do something terrible,” he said.

“We came from our countries because there’s poverty. We thought we could search for greener pastures here, but nothing is working,” he said.

Van Wyk said two people had been arrested for expired documentation and were due to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“No damages or violence occurred,” he said.

Gansbaai

Families being accommodated in the Gansbaai Tourism and Conference Centre. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

More than 200 immigrants, including women and children, have taken refuge in the Gansbaai Tourism and Conference Centre following an anti-immigrant march on Monday morning, 1 June 2026.

Many had suitcases with them when GroundUp arrived at 4pm.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said 1,500 people from Masakhane informal settlement in Gansbaai had marched and handed over a memorandum to the Overberg District Commissioner. He said three people had been arrested under the Immigration Act, and three others for the possession of dangerous weapons. No serious crime or damage to property was reported, he said.

Msa Nomatiti, a PR councillor for the DA, who was at the hall, said the protesters wanted both undocumented and documented immigrants to leave.

“At 6am, they started raiding the community, kicking doors,” he said. Nomatiti said he called disaster management to assist.

Overstrand Municipal Manager Dr Dean O’Neill said donations for those who had been affected could be dropped off at any of the Overstrand Fire Stations in Kleinmond, Pringle Bay, Hermanus and Gansbaai.

A Mozambican man, who introduced himself only as Joseph, said he was particularly worried about the children.

“I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.

At 5pm on Monday, we found a large group of protesters still gathered at the entrance to the Masakhane informal settlement. There was a strong police presence.

A large group of protesters gather at the entrance to Masakhane township in Gansbaai. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Protest leader Sabelo Jonase said protesters wanted all immigrants out of the country as they were getting all the jobs. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Sabelo Jonase, an organiser of the march, said they were not affiliated to any organisation. He said the main issue in the community was unemployment.

He claimed that companies preferred to hire immigrants instead of locals.

“We cannot accommodate someone and then we don’t eat. It doesn’t make sense,” Jonase said. “We just want everyone who is not from SA to be out.”

On Tuesday morning, Nomatiti said about 150 people were being moved from Gansbaai to Stanford Community Hall. Those who remained were mainly Mozambicans waiting for buses home, he said. DM

This article first appeared in GroundUp .







