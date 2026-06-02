20 Questions with Reitumetse Pilane

Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

The Four Agreements and Everything I Know About Love.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

V for Vendetta and Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

How to Get Away with Murder is God’s greatest gift to humanity. The sci-fi series, Travelers, is my most recent favourite.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

I don’t shop online enough to give a good answer.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A text message from my news-avoidant friend that read “I’ll call you later, but you need to be prepared to explain the Phala Phala scandal to me”. It made my day!

What app do you spend the most time on?

WhatsApp.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

“I couldn’t care less” and “I could care less” have similar meanings even though they sound like opposites. One says you reached rock bottom on the caring scale, and the other implies you could sink lower. What creative ways to say “I really don’t care”?

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

Never sleep with an empty chair facing your bed because spirits might sit and watch you sleep. I’m not really the superstitious type, but the scary ones get to me!

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

I would love to relive a day from my childhood. Adulting is a scam!

Window seat or aisle seat?

Window seat forever!

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Spiderman, for the commute.

Career highlight?

I just graduated and have been employed for about five minutes, but joining Daily Maverick has been a dream come true.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

I’m a vegetarian.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

I broke a law that I didn’t know existed in a moment of absent-mindedness.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

I think I’d be in the fitness industry, working as a personal trainer.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

Half of my wardrobe. I don’t own a lot of clothes, and I’m a proud outfit repeater.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Life is hard enough without denying yourself garlic bread.

Name one person you admire?

K. Sello Duiker.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

I eat way too much township achar. I’m currently taking a break, but I have been known to put it on everything and sometimes eat it on its own.



