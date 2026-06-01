Wits University tops Africa in global rankings, showcasing academic excellence

“This remarkable achievement confirms Wits University’s position as a leading African institution with global reach and relevance,” says Prof. Zeblon Vilakazi FRS, Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal. “We are proud that Wits has earned its place in this ranking. Notwithstanding some of the misgivings around ranking systems, this ranking is important because it uses objective data to rank universities on education, research, faculty and the employability of graduates. Being ranked number one in Africa and among the top 1% globally is a testament to the collective excellence, resilience and ambition of our students, staff, alumni and partners.”

This latest achievement follows another major accolade for the University. Wits is the top-ranked university in sub-Saharan Africa for innovation performance in the 2025 Global Innovation Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Index measures how effectively countries and institutions translate research, knowledge and technology into economic and social impact, placing Wits at the forefront of Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

The CWUR is widely regarded as one of the most objective and transparent global university ranking systems. Unlike many international rankings that rely heavily on surveys and institutional submissions, the CWUR evaluates universities using measurable, outcome-based indicators across four key pillars: education, employability, faculty excellence and research performance.

Wits is ranked No. 1 in Africa

This year’s rankings drew on 81 million data points to assess universities worldwide.

“Wits performed exceptionally in areas that speak directly to real-world influence and graduate success. It is important that our graduates are employable - Wits achieved a remarkable Employability Rank of 97 globally, highlighting the calibre and competitiveness of Wits graduates in the international marketplace,” adds Vilakazi.

“Our Faculty Rank of 87 further underscores the strength and distinction of our academic community who impact on society. Our researchers are at the forefront of tackling viruses and pandemics, leading AI initiatives, quantum computing and quantum technologies, and shaping global conversations on climate change and inequality, amongst other areas of impact. Our humanities scholars are of the highest calibre – take Prof. Achille Mbembe for example, who is a Holberg Prize Laureate, which is the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for the Humanities.”

Wits is leading in a rapidly changing world where universities are increasingly measured by their ability to create meaningful impact.

The latest CWUR rankings affirm that African universities can compete with the very best in the world whilst remaining deeply committed to advancing knowledge, opportunity and progress on the continent. DM

Wits. For Good