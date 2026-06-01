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US to slash the number of embassies in Africa that process visas, AP reports

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States will slash the number of embassies in Africa that process visas by more than half, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing sources.

Reuters
By Reuters
1 Jun
The US flag hangs on the main building of the US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, 12 March 2026. On March 11, a meeting between Russian and US delegations took place in Florida. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff announced this on social media. The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included Witkoff; the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner; and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum. Dmitriev reported that Russia and the US are discussing the possibility of easing restrictions on Russian oil supplies. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY The US flag hangs on the main building of the US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, 12 March 2026. On March 11, a meeting between Russian and US delegations took place in Florida. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff announced this on social media. The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included Witkoff; the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner; and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum. Dmitriev reported that Russia and the US are discussing the possibility of easing restrictions on Russian oil supplies. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Over the coming weeks, the U.S. will reduce the number of embassies and consulates that are processing visa applications from 50 to 20, according to the report, which cites three U.S. officials and an internal memo.

U.S. President Donald Trump has for a decade made aggressive immigration and border policies central to his political agenda. Trump was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from “shithole” countries during his first term in office.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

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