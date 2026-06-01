US to slash the number of embassies in Africa that process visas, AP reports

Over the coming weeks, the U.S. will reduce the number of embassies and consulates that are processing visa applications from 50 to 20, according to the report, which cites three U.S. officials and an internal memo.

U.S. President Donald Trump has for a decade made aggressive immigration and border policies central to his political agenda. Trump was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from “shithole” countries during his first term in office.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)