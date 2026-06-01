The third book in the Teach Your Child to Invest children’s book series, That’s just nuts is a timely story about saving and investing. The book launched officially this week at a learner centre in Langa in Cape Town and coincides with 2026 marking Foord’s 45th anniversary. The brand truly holds financial literacy and inclusion at its core, with a passion for advocating for a long-term investment philosophy as early as possible.

Planting the seed

“Six years ago, we embarked on a financial literacy journey with our book More than enough – a little book with a big message,” says Christina Castle, author and Foord communications manager. “In the book, Anele the squirrel learns the importance of growing acorns for today and for the (many) years to come. This was followed by Little by little a few years later, where Anele and her best friend Mpumi the woodpecker get a lesson in time and patience.”

Two hundred thousand copies of these books have found their way into communities, schools, libraries, learning centres and, most importantly, homes across South Africa. And all for free.

“This year we proudly share our third book, That’s just nuts and introduce a new character, cheeky Simon, who has a crazy seed,” adds Castle. There is speculation that this seed will grow fast and deliver a quick bounty. But Anele and Mpumi are not so sure as they know how long it takes acorns to grow into oak trees. To them, Simon’s seed just sounds a bit nuts.

Unlock creativity in your classroom with 'More Than Enough.

A colourful collection

Beautifully illustrated by Carla Kreuser, the book series is a collection of cherished characters, with the latest edition full of drama, sparkle, shock and surprise, which Castle compares to the reality of the crazy world we find ourselves in today.

“The book is a little like the markets we work in every day, but far more entertaining. It’s a timeless addition to your bookshelf, where this new story will help make sense of bubbles, bullion and other speculative excesses that sometimes sound a bit too good to be true – whether discussed around the braai or over a picnic.”

“While the book series is aimed at teaching children the basic principles of investing, it also allows older readers, teachers and educators to explore common misconceptions and realities around investing,” Castle concludes.

Access the series or latest book

A wonderful read for all ages ― but particularly four-to-seven-year-olds – Foord’s Teach Your Child to Invest series is available online at Foord or in hard copy from their office in Cape Town.

But for now, you can listen and read along to the latest instalment, That’s just Nuts, right here. Enjoy! DM



