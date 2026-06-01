London train strikes to disrupt travel on Tuesday and Thursday

The RMT union said on Monday that the walkouts would go ahead as employer Transport for London had “failed to provide assurances on our members’ deeply held concerns” around fatigue, reduced flexibility and shift lengths.

TfL said it was disappointed that the union had chosen to go ahead, despite assurances over the new working pattern.

The union called off planned strikes last month to allow for further talks with TfL.

TfL says drivers to walk out from 2301 GMT on June 1 to 2259 GMT on June 2

Identical strike planned from June 3 to 4

Significant disruption expected across London

The strikes do not affect the entire Underground network, but some lines are expected to have no service, according to the TfL website

Train services will start late and finish early, with levels varying across the network

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kevin Liffey)