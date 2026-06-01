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London train strikes to disrupt travel on Tuesday and Thursday

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Strikes are set to disrupt travel in London on Tuesday and Thursday, with some London Underground train drivers staging two 24-hour walkouts over proposed changes to their working hours.

Reuters
By Reuters
1 Jun
Cyclists ride pass Brixton London Underground Station in London, U.K., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. British voters' attitudes are hardening against the European Union in the wake of the clashes between London and Brussels over coronavirus vaccines that have marked the 100 days since the U.K. completed its divorce from the bloc. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg Brixton, 100 Days Into Brexit

The RMT union said on Monday that the walkouts would go ahead as employer Transport for London had “failed to provide assurances on our members’ deeply held concerns” around fatigue, reduced flexibility and shift lengths.

TfL said it was disappointed that the union had chosen to go ahead, despite assurances over the new working pattern.

The union called off planned strikes last month to allow for further talks with TfL.

  • TfL says drivers to walk out from 2301 GMT on June 1 to 2259 GMT on June 2
  • Identical strike planned from June 3 to 4
  • Significant disruption expected across London
  • The strikes do not affect the entire Underground network, but some lines are expected to have no service, according to the TfL website
  • Train services will start late and finish early, with levels varying across the network

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

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