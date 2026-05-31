Bok injury crisis deepens with bleak prognosis for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Having two teams in the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) is good news for South African rugby, but the bad news is the cost that it has exacted.

Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be out for months if the initial worst-case scenario is realised, following a tackle during the Stormers’ 44-21 URC quarterfinal victory over Cardiff.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will need a good calculator as he starts to tot up the list of injured Test players just three weeks before the world champions play their first match of 2026.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the DHL Stormers reacts after the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 quarterfinal between the Stormers and Cardiff Rugby at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 30 May 2026.(Photo: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix)

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was tackled by opposite number Ioan Lloyd in the act of scoring a try in the 51st minute of the match at DHL Stadium.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had produced a trademark dash to the line, handing off an opponent as he scooted to dot down. He was already in the in-goal area, but didn’t immediately ground the ball, and Lloyd, as he was entitled to do, never gave up the chase.

The Cardiff man made a desperate low tackle and hit Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s ankles with force. The try was scored, but the talented playmaker immediately appeared concerned.

He was duly helped off the field by the medical staff and was later seen on crutches in the bowels of the stadium.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

“It looks pretty serious, to be honest,” Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said when quizzed about Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s injury after the match.

“They’re obviously going for a scan, but the doctor has given me his view, and it’s a proper ankle ligament injury.

“He was cramping a bit before then (scoring the try), and then (Ioan Lloyd) got him from behind.”

Bok casualties

The Feinberg-Mngomezulu news will add to Erasmus’ headaches as he faces a full Test series against the All Blacks without key players.

Lock RG Snyman and flank Kwagga Smith are both out for the rest of the year with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Bok flank Kwagga Smith is likely to miss the entire Test season with a serious knee injury. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)

Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg has a torn bicep and won’t play for up to four months. Stormers halfback Cobus Reinach is also battling a knee injury, and the prognosis is a possible July return, while lock Lood de Jager had hip surgery and is not expected to return before August.

The casualty list does not end there, though. Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie and Bongi Mbonambi are all out, and their return-to-play status is unclear.

Pieter Steph du Toit is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected back by late May or early June 2026.

Aphelele Fassi (fullback) is in rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and is expected back by mid-to-late June 2026.

Utility back Ethan Hooker is recovering from a dislocated shoulder, which also required surgery, and is sidelined until late July or August 2026.

Bok utility back Ethan Hooker is in a race against time to face the All Blacks later this year. Hooker sustained a serious shoulder injury. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)

Others, such as Lions lock/flank Ruan Venter, who sustained a serious knee injury two weeks ago, is also out for months. For a fringe player such as Venter, who was playing the best rugby of his life, there was a real chance to add to his single Bok Test cap this July.

Erasmus has built incredible depth over the past two seasons for precisely this scenario. But the lock situation is looking like a potentially serious problem, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu is not a player who has a ready-made like-for-like replacement.

Stormers and Bulls march on

While Erasmus will have legitimate concerns, the show for Dobson and Bulls coach Johan Ackermann must go on as they have the URC semifinals to prepare for.

The Stormers will be on a plane this week to face Leinster in Dublin, after the defending champions thrashed the Lions 59-10.

The Bulls must go further north to Scotland, where 2024 champions Glasgow await.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier scored two tries against Munster in the URC quarterfinal at Loftus. The Bulls won 45-14. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Stormers struggled at times in the clash against Cardiff, and while the final scoreline was flattering, they didn’t have it all their own way for much of the match.

It will take a better performance against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium for the Stormers to reach their third final.

To compound the problems for the Stormers, besides Feinberg-Mngomezulu, they have another three casualties from the Cardiff game.

Wing Seabelo Senatla, lock Ruben van Heerden and centre Dan du Plessis are unlikely to play in the semifinal.

“Senatla is a criteria one (in terms of head injury assessments), so he was knocked out and won’t play next week,” Dobson said.

“I thought he was absolutely magnificent. For a guy who’s been out for so long, he was imperious in the air, on defence and with his work rate. It’s a hell of an effort.

“Van Heerden was withdrawn at the break due to a head injury assessment, while Dan has a knee injury.”

Young flyhalf Jurie Matthee produced a good display from the bench against Cardiff and will slot comfortably into the role for the semifinal.

The Bulls were clinical against Munster as they romped to a 45-14 win, scoring six tries along the way while having another three chalked off.

Scrumhalf Embrose Papier scored two more tries to take his season’s tally to 11, while wing Kurt-Lee Arendse added a try to mark a strong comeback.

Ackermann was satisfied with the performance as his team face a daunting travel schedule, one which they are embracing.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“If you want to win this competition, you must be able to beat any team,” Ackermann said.

“You can’t pick and choose who you want to play. Glasgow is so clinical.

“There were some silly offloads tonight (against Munster) and there were some great ones. We have to cut out those silly ones.

“They defend very well and don’t make it easy for you. Our patience with the ball has to improve.

“It sounds arrogant because of the score, but Glasgow will punish you if we make the same mistakes.

“They are an all-round, highly skilled attacking team. That’s why we must be better.”

Wing Sergeal Petersen injured a shoulder and will miss the semifinal, but on the up side, Cheswill Jooste looks to have recovered from injury and will travel with the team to Scotland. DM