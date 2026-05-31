Arsenal’s sweet season soured by Champions League final loss to PSG

It was always set to be a battle between two sides of the same soccer coin in the 2025/26 European Champions League final on Saturday, 30 May – Arsenal’s supreme defence versus Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) imperious attack. In the end, these two cancelled each other out as the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on five minutes with a scorching strike, which ended up being Arsenal’s sole shot on target for the remainder of the match.

Kai Havertz (left) of Arsenal and Willian Pacho of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the 2025/26 European Champions League final in Budapest, Hungary, on 30 May, 2026. (Photo: Kevin Voigt / Getty Images)

PSG earned an equaliser midway through the second stanza as Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the box and German referee Daniel Siebert immediately ruled it as a penalty. Ousmane Dembélé stepped up to slot the ball past David Raya and bring his team back into the match.

With the two team’s respective strengths cancelling each other out, penalties were required to separate them. PSG’s players held their nerve for a 4-3 win in the shootout as Arsenal missed two of their spot kicks. First to not score his penalty was forward Eberechi Eze, but Arsenal’s hope was restored when Portuguese fullback Nuno Mendes also failed from the spot for PSG.

Then Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães stepped up to take the Gunners’ make-or-break fifth penalty at an electric Puskás Aréna in Budapest. He hit his strike wide of the goal as PSG broke into celebrations after successfully retaining the prestigious trophy they clinched for the first time a year ago.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães (left) was unfortunate enough to be the player that missed the all-important penalty for his team in a tight Champions League final between the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pain

Speaking after the defeat in what was just Arsenal’s second appearance in a Champions League decider, and the first final they had played in the competition for 20 years, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he and his players were devastated.

“Pain. That’s it. When you are so close in the competition and you are a few penalty kicks away from winning the biggest club football competition, that’s the way we should feel,” Arteta said.

Mikel Arteta was hoping to become the first manager of Arsenal to steer the English team to a Champions League title. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

On what comes next for his team after a season that had a number of positives, Arteta stated: “First of all, you have to go through that pain, digest it and turn it into fuel to improve to reach a different level.

“It will demand a different level with the quality around Europe. I want to congratulate PSG and their manager Luis [Enrique] in particular. In my opinion they’re the best team in the world.

“What they are able to do with the ball, with individual actions, I haven’t seen it. It’s not the plan to play in certain areas when you don’t have the ball, but they force you to do that. So, even more credit to their players.”

Memorable season regardless

For the entirety of the match, the Gunners only enjoyed 28% of ball possession, while they had just five shots on goal. Despite this reserved and defensively powered performance, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard shared Arteta’s view that pain was now at the forefront of their minds.

The London side came up against the Parisians having not suffered a single defeat in this season’s Champions League campaign, their run including 11 wins and three draws.

Despite missing his penalty in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has been an important player for his club in recent seasons. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / Ama / Getty Images)

“It’s painful at the moment, but when you look at the bigger picture, we’ve had an incredible season,” Ødegaard said. “We won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. And of course, being this close [to winning the Champions League] as well.”

“We need to take our time in order to get over this loss. The season’s been amazing in a lot of different ways. We just couldn’t quite do the double, but we have to be proud of our performance,” the Norwegian midfielder added.

On the back of their best season in over two decades, Arsenal are looking to the positives of this season, in spite of the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / Ama / Getty Images)

PSG join Real Madrid

Since the competition was rebranded as the European Champions League (from the European Cup) in 1992, only Spain’s Real Madrid have been able to successfully retain the trophy. When they clashed against the Gunners, PSG were eyeing to expand this exclusive list. They succeeded.

Just nine teams have ever been successful when it comes to winning consecutive titles in the overall history of Europe’s elite club competition: Real, Benfica, Inter Milan, Ajax Amsterdam, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and now PSG. In total, the competition has been won by 24 different sides, dating back to the first edition in the 1955/56 season.

After beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties, Paris Saint-Germain became just the second team to win the modern version of the Champions League twice in a row. They joined Real Madrid on that exclusive list. (Photo: Rico Brouwer / Soccrates / Getty Images)

This demonstrates just how difficult it is to win the competition, never mind retaining the title – with this difficulty increasing tenfold in the modern era. Nevertheless, there was always belief within the PSG camp that they could join Spanish giants Real and become just the second side in history to defend this iteration of Europe’s premier club competition.

Ahead of the 2026 final, PSG’s superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said: “We’ve got a lot of quality. We have players who can do it all. So, we just need to believe in ourselves and to give everything in order to win this trophy.”

Following his third Champions League win, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest tacticians in European soccer. (Photo: Etsuo Hara / Getty Images)

Despite Arsenal “parking the bus” in front of their goal for most of the match, PSG manager Enrique had high praise for the Gunners and his fellow Spaniard Arteta after the match.

“It’s a dream come true. It was a high-level final against one of the most difficult opponents, especially after they scored in the first 10 minutes. We were in hot water, but were able to get back up. They defended perfectly and were physical; it was hard to power through,” Enrique said.

“This back-to-back has been tough, but we’re so happy for our supporters. Now let’s party,” he added.

By winning this latest Champions League title, Enrique has joined a list of the most successful managers/coaches in Europe’s elite club contest. The former Barcelona boss was playing in his third Champions League final, and he has now won just as many.

Before the 2026 final in Budapest, only four coaches had won more than two Champions League titles in history.

Carlo Ancelotti leads the way with five. He is followed by Liverpool legend Bob Paisley, Real great Zinedine Zidane and modern managerial genius Pep Guardiola. They all have three each. Now Enrique has joined this exclusive club. DM