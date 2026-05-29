Standard Bank wins global awards for investment banking and sustainable finance

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as a Regional Winner for Sustainable Finance and Best Investment Bank in Africa at the 2026 Global Finance Awards. The recognition reflects the Group’s progress and commitment to supporting Africa’s growth as a responsible financial partner, helping clients navigate the opportunities and trade-offs of energy security, infrastructure development, and a just energy transition. Awards include:

Best investment bank awards

Best Investment Bank for Power/Energy in Africa

Best Investment Bank in Angola

Best Investment Bank in Mauritius

Best Investment Bank in Mozambique

Best Investment Bank in Nigeria

Sustainable finance awards

Best Bank for Sustainability Bonds

Best Bank for ESG-related Loans

Standard Bank partners with clients across the continent to finance energy and infrastructure that strengthen resilience, expand access, and support long-term economic growth.

Through its activities in Sustainable Finance, the bank supports Africa’s energy transition by mobilising capital into solar, wind, hydro and other enabling infrastructure that can improve energy security while advancing lower-carbon growth.

Its approach is grounded in the belief that Africa’s growth depends on balancing responsible energy security, economic opportunity and environmental stewardship in a way that is practical, inclusive and responsive to regional needs.

Standard Bank plans to deepen this role by scaling investment in cleaner and more affordable technologies, supporting resilient infrastructure, and working with government, business and civil society to unlock practical pathways for growth anchored on a just energy transition.

Standard Bank, through its Investment Banking presence, is helping clients unlock capital for the infrastructure Africa needs to grow, structuring complex transactions across energy, transport and urban development with a focus on long-term value, responsible standards and broader economic participation.

The bank continues to back infrastructure and financing solutions that strengthen resilience, support economic opportunity and help clients transition responsibly, recognising that Africa’s development pathway requires careful trade-offs and market-led innovation.

“As the leading Corporate and Investment Banking business in Africa, with an unmatched footprint, we are honoured to be recognised for our achievements in Investment Banking and Sustainable Finance,” said Brian Marshall, Head of Investment Banking at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

“These awards reflect our momentum and our commitment to Africa’s growth. We will continue to lead financing markets responsibly, helping to fund the energy, infrastructure and innovation that expand economic opportunity and support a just energy transition,” added Marshall.

The awards affirm Standard Bank CIB’s position as a responsible partner in shaping Africa’s growth journey. DM



