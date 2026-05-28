What is less visible is how often that scenario has nothing to do with the truck, the driver, or the traffic. It has to do with where the fuel comes from and how many things have to go right between a refinery and the tank at your depot.

South Africa’s transport sector is operating in an energy environment that has changed materially over the past five years. Domestic refining capacity has contracted significantly. The country now imports a substantial proportion of its fuel needs. Each import involves a chain of variables, covering shipping schedules, port availability, foreign exchange rates, and international supply market dynamics, that are entirely outside of a fleet operator’s control.

This is not an abstract risk. Port congestion has caused real delivery disruptions. Supply shortfalls at import terminals have created localised gaps. The transport companies that have felt this most acutely are typically those whose fuel supply strategy was built primarily around price rather than resilience.

The companies that have navigated disruption most effectively tend to share a common trait. They treat fuel supply as a strategic supply chain decision, not a commodity procurement exercise. They tend to ask different questions when evaluating suppliers. Not just what is your rate, but where does the fuel come from. How many steps exist between refinery and my depot? What is the contingency plan if one link in your supply chain breaks?

These questions matter because the architecture of a fuel supply chain determines its vulnerability. A supply model that relies heavily on imported product and extended logistics chains can potentially offer competitive pricing. However, it also introduces additional variables into the supply process. When something goes wrong in an import chain, and disruptions do occur in complex supply chains, accountability can be loquacious and resolution slow.

An integrated operator typically controls the key stages including refining, manufacturing, distribution, and technical support. When something goes wrong, there is clearer accountability and a more co-ordinated response. When everything goes right, there is continuity from production to delivery with quality controlled at every step. For transport operators, this translates into fewer disruptions and greater operational confidence.

Price per litre is still a factor. But it is no longer the primary lens. Supply security, technical depth, and long-term reliability are increasingly shaping how transport companies evaluate energy partners.

Quality consistency is a dimension that the transport sector is beginning to take more seriously. Fuel quality affects engine performance, maintenance intervals, and the frequency of filter replacements. In demanding applications such as long-haul operations and heavy loads, variability in fuel quality translates directly into operational costs. The predictability that can come from a consistent, locally produced supply, aligned to known specifications, has measurable value that does not always appear in a price-per-litre comparison.

The same principle applies to lubricants. OEM specifications for modern engines are tighter than they have ever been. A lubricant that is not precisely formulated for the application can prevent a party from being able to rely upon a warranty, increase wear rates, and shorten drain intervals. The cost of getting this wrong is not visible at the pump. It shows up later, in the workshop. Fleet operators who take a total cost of ownership approach to lubricant procurement consistently outperform those who buy on headline cost alone.

There is also the question of the future. South Africa is moving toward Clean Fuels II standards by mid-2027, bringing diesel sulphur content to 10 parts per million in line with Euro 5 specifications. This shift offers tangible operational benefits such as cleaner combustion, reduced engine wear, and improved emissions profiles that increasingly matter to fleet customers and regulators. But it also requires suppliers to invest. Choosing an energy partner with a track record of investing in local fuel production is, in this context, a meaningful risk management decision.

None of this means that price does not matter. It means that price is one input into a more complete assessment of what an energy supplier actually delivers. The fleet operator who structures that assessment well, who maps the vulnerabilities in their fuel supply chain, who asks the harder questions about quality and contingency, who evaluates total cost of ownership rather than unit cost, spends far less time managing fuel-related crises and far more time running trucks.

That distinction is not theoretical. It separates operations built for resilience from those forced into constant reaction. DM



