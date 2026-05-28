A long trip does not start in Johannesburg or Cape Town. It starts the moment you open your phone. Boarding passes are already downloaded, accommodation is confirmed, Google Maps is building the route from the airport to the Airbnb, and a banking app is ready to monitor suspicious transactions abroad. The digital chain that modern travel depends on is long – and every link matters.

The longer the route, the higher the cost of failure. One day without reliable internet can mean a missed transfer, an unconfirmed hotel booking, or a roaming bill that arrives in your inbox as a very unpleasant surprise.

However, most South Africans still treat connectivity as an afterthought – something to deal with upon arrival, in a foreign airport, in a queue, in an unfamiliar language. This approach increasingly diverges from how travel actually works today. The problem is addressed by next-generation eSIM providers – for example, one of the pioneers in the industry, the Swiss company Yesim, which allows users to set up mobile internet in advance via an app and activate it upon arrival.

Roaming as a weak link in the chain

There was a time when roaming was a reasonable solution. A few calls, a couple of messages – and costs remained under control. That time is over.

Today, a smartphone on roaming performs dozens of actions simultaneously without your awareness. Maps load routes in real time. WhatsApp syncs photos sent by family while you were in the air. Apps update in the background. The moment you cross a border, the device starts transferring data – often before you have even opened a single app.

Roaming costs from South African operators without special packages remain high. Standard tariffs from Vodacom, for example, range from R0.75 to more than R5 per megabyte depending on the country – from Argentina to Uzbekistan. Psychologically, R0.75 looks like a negligible amount. But it is not. At this rate, a single gigabyte – a fairly typical daily consumption for a traveller using maps and messaging apps – turns into hundreds of rand.

Travel packages help, but they also introduce their own complications. MTN Zone 2 packages, for example, offer 50 MB at R49 for three days, 100 MB for R75, and 500 MB for R179 for seven days. Ten minutes of scrolling Instagram consumes around 120 MB. A 500 MB package runs out before most travellers even complete their first full day. After that, speeds are reduced, data is billed per unit, or a new package is automatically activated. And these conditions are usually written in small print that few people pay attention to.

As a result, a whole type of traveller has emerged – overly cautious, almost paranoid, irritated, spending half of the trip searching for Wi-Fi instead of using their phone without thinking. It is a strange form of self-restriction in a context where the internet has become truly essential infrastructure.

The conclusion is simple: roaming is inconvenient and expensive. Large mobile operators, with their broad subscriber base and significant advertising budgets, can afford to maintain high tariffs – and they do. The alternative comes from travel eSIM providers, as they are more reliable, more affordable, and better adapted to the realities of modern travel.

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Why it’s a good idea to plan connectivity the same way you plan flights

There is a useful way to reframe the problem. Internet access on a long trip is no longer an extra option. It belongs to the same category of planning as tickets, accommodation, and ride-hailing apps. It is part of logistics.

When seen this way, the question changes. Instead of “how do I deal with roaming upon arrival?”, it becomes: “what is my connectivity plan, and is it ready before I leave?”

This is exactly the gap that eSIM technology fills.

An eSIM is a chip embedded in a smartphone that allows users to remotely download and install profiles from different mobile operators without replacing a physical SIM card. No airport counters, no explanations in a foreign language to a salesperson trying to sell a tourist SIM at three times the local price. You choose a plan, download the profile to your phone at home, and activate it upon arrival. Your main number remains available for incoming calls, while the eSIM handles data transmission.

For a multi-stop route – Johannesburg, Dubai, Barcelona, Lisbon – the difference is significant. A single regional package covers the entire journey.

Why Yesim and what makes it different from other eSIM operators?

The eSIM market has grown rapidly, but not all providers are equally reliable. Yesim stands out in this space as an established, innovative, and easy-to-use global eSIM provider – and this is not just a claim: the company has been operating successfully for seven years, which in itself is significant in a fast-changing industry.

There are several areas where Yesim outperforms its competitors:

Coverage. There is no need to wonder whether a provider relies on partnerships with local operators or whether coverage becomes unstable in less popular destinations. A provider with a network of 800+ partner operators, as is the case with Yesim, is more likely to ensure connectivity even in a country you did not plan to visit but ended up transiting through.

There is no need to wonder whether a provider relies on partnerships with local operators or whether coverage becomes unstable in less popular destinations. A provider with a network of 800+ partner operators, as is the case with Yesim, is more likely to ensure connectivity even in a country you did not plan to visit but ended up transiting through. Pricing model. Fixed-data packages are suitable for those who know their route. A pay-as-you-go model – the Pay & Fly tariff from Yesim – is better for those who do not want to pay for unused data. Both options provide cost transparency before departure, not a bill after returning.

Fixed-data packages are suitable for those who know their route. A pay-as-you-go model – the Pay & Fly tariff from Yesim – is better for those who do not want to pay for unused data. Both options provide cost transparency before departure, not a bill after returning. Regional and global packages. For a cruise, a football tour, or a multi-country business trip, a single global package is far more convenient than managing separate SIMs for each country. Yesim Global Package covers 80+ countries, while the Global Plus Package covers 140+.

For a cruise, a football tour, or a multi-country business trip, a single global package is far more convenient than managing separate SIMs for each country. Yesim Global Package covers 80+ countries, while the Global Plus Package covers 140+. Entry cost. For first-time eSIM users, the ability to test the service with minimal risk is important. A 500 MB trial package for €0.50 offered to new users is a reasonable way to test the product on a short trip before relying on it for a longer one.

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Concrete numbers

For South African travellers, the comparison speaks for itself. Seven days of unlimited internet in the United States via Yesim costs about R328 (at exchange rate) with a discount (the GETYESIM15 promo code gives 15% off for new users), or around R405 at full price. Comparable packages from competitors – Airalo and Holafly – cost about R463 and R521 respectively. The difference accumulates over a long route or a multi-country trip.

Yesim is registered in Switzerland – this matters in a service category where data handling and corporate accountability are relevant concerns. Seven years in the market is a sufficient period to be considered a mature player in a space where many competitors have appeared only recently.

The Multiple eSIMs feature deserves special attention: Yesim allows users to share eSIM profiles with others, even without installing the app, and manage all profiles from a single account. For a family of four, this is real practical convenience rather than a marketing claim. Neither Airalo nor Holafly offer anything similar.

Finally, Yesim offers a flexible system of discounts, a referral program, and cashback – tools that most competitors simply do not provide. For those who travel regularly, this translates into noticeable savings over the course of a year.

Structural shift

Something bigger than just a switch from one product to another is happening. The very logic of how travel is organised is changing – and South Africans taking long trips can be part of this process.

The idea that you can sort out internet access upon arrival made sense when a phone was only a device for calls. Today, this approach is no longer enough: a smartphone is simultaneously a boarding pass, map, bank, translator, emergency contact, and booking confirmation.

Roaming from South African operators remains expensive and, in some cases, non-transparent. Buying a local SIM requires time, language skills, and patience – things most travellers do not want to have to use at the beginning of a trip. Public Wi-Fi covers some needs but cannot replace mobile internet on the move.

A more rational approach – planning mobile internet before departure, like everything else – is no longer niche behavior. It is becoming the norm for experienced travellers, and the tools to do this today are simple, accessible, and reliable.

The next long trip starts at home, in a calm moment, with an already configured eSIM – not in a foreign airport, sitting on the floor near a power outlet, searching for a Wi-Fi password. DM



