Tennis fan turns heads with ball hat during French Open

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House grounds in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent deploys pepper spray during a protest against the treatment of detainees at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 26 May 2026 (issued 27 May 2026). About 300 detainees at Delaney Hall immigration facility center signed a letter, beginning a hunger strike over detention conditions since 22 May. (Photo: EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA) Artillerymen of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer 2S22 Bohdana toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 27, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov) A distressed resident is held back by a Ukrainian police officer as rescuers recover the remains of her relative from the smouldering rubble of a house destroyed in a Russian bombardment of a residential area that killed two residents on May 25, 2026 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Russia has intensified its bombing campaign on the Ukrainian fortress belt, targeting key cities along the eastern front. (Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images) Health workers conduct temperature screenings and health checks on travelers at the Kanyaruchinya checkpoint on May 24, 2026 in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Health officials have implemented additional health checks at the Kanyaruchinya checkpoint at the city's northern border, amid efforts to contain the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak, centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri and North Kivu provinces. (Photo: Daniel Buuma/Getty Images) Displaced Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayers beside the ruins of Al-Huda Mosque in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 27 May 2026. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and is traditionally marked by the sacrifice of livestock and the distribution of meat among family, friends and those in need. (Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD) Seabirds including Fulmar, Northern Gannet, and Guillemot fly over the sea at Flamborough, near Bempton Cliffs reserve on the East Yorkshire coast on May 26, 2026 in Bridlington, England. Around 20,000 Gannets that pair for life and can live for over 20 years make up the quarter of a million seabirds that return to nest each summer on the 100 meter high chalk cliffs. The Gannets that nest on the reserve make up what is the biggest breeding colony on the UK mainland and with a wingspan of up to two metres, is the largest seabird in the UK. Other birds that live at Bempton include, Kittiwake, Guillemots, Razorbill, Fulmars and the iconic Puffin, though numbers have seen a dramatic decline. Sea birds are affected by threats to their nests, food supply and climate change. according to the RSPB. UK's puffin population was predicted to reduce by 90% by 2050 if global temperatures continued to rise. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) A drone view shows lines stretching more than a kilometre through Vracar district and around the Saint Sava plateau as believers wait for hours to see the Belt of the Virgin Mary, one of Orthodox Christianity's most revered relics, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 27, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic) Arsenal fans celebrate at the Emirates Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. Arsenal have won their first Premier League title in 22 years. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images) An aerial view of visitors enjoying the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. An exceptional bank holiday heatwave is currently bringing record-breaking weather to England with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s by Monday. The intense high pressure has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue rare, amber heat alerts across multiple regions due to the health risks for vulnerable people and extreme UV levels. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) Teyana Taylor performs onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Artists of the French company Kiaï perform their acrobatic show "Pulse" during BAM Circus at BAM Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. BAM Circus - Il Festival delle Meraviglie al Parco, is a free, annual international festival of contemporary circus and street theater showcasing a diverse range of performances, including acrobatics, clowning, juggling, aerial acts and puppetry held at BAM, a large botanical garden in the Porta Nuova district of Milan. (Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images) Competitors take to the floor during the Blackpool Dance Festival at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool Winter Gardens on May 26, 2026 in Blackpool, England. The Blackpool Dance Festival is celebrating 100 years of competition, in what organizers say is the world's largest and longest running dance event. Over the course of two weeks, more than 2,000 dancers from more than 50 countries compete in Latin and Ballroom styles. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Office Romance" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams prepares to drive in the garage during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on May 23, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images)



