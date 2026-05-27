PHOTO ESSAY
Sony World Competition: The year's most riveting landscape and architecture photography
The Sony World Competition announced the finalists and shortlists for their 2026 professional awards. The Awards spotlights photographers telling the stories of our time. Here is the selection of images from the professional competition in the architecture and landscape categories.
Tornado Alley is situated across the central United States of America and can produce some of the wildest weather on the planet. Supercells traverse Tornado Alley during spring and summer, bringing breathtaking scenes as Mother Nature creates unbelievable atmospheric sculptures. The 2025 season was one of the most intense in memory, as several extremely photogenic storms took place. (Photo: David Baxter III, United States, Shortlist, Professional Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)