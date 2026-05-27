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Multiple injuries, at least one dead in chemical tank rupture in Washington state, ABC reports

May 26 (Reuters) - A chemical tank rupture at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Washington resulted in multiple critical injuries and at least one fatality, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

Reuters
By Reuters
27 May
LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy talks on a phone inside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy talks on a phone inside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Multiple people suffered chemical burns after a tank containing a solution ruptured at approximately 7:15 a.m., ABC said, citing a joint statement from local authorities and Nippon Dynawave Packaging as well as the local fire department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview told ABC nine patients from the incident arrived at the hospital - including one who had died. Six of the patients were in fair condition, and two other patients were transferred, the hospital told ABC.


(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Caitlin Webber)

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