Multiple injuries, at least one dead in chemical tank rupture in Washington state, ABC reports

Multiple people suffered chemical burns after a tank containing a solution ruptured at approximately 7:15 a.m., ABC said, citing a joint statement from local authorities and Nippon Dynawave Packaging as well as the local fire department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview told ABC nine patients from the incident arrived at the hospital - including one who had died. Six of the patients were in fair condition, and two other patients were transferred, the hospital told ABC.





(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Caitlin Webber)