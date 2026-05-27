Hugo Broos names two uncapped players in Bafana Bafana World Cup squad

South Africa coach Hugo Broos named uncapped defenders Olwethu Makhanya and Bradley Cross in his final squad for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, while there is also a place for 36-year-old playmaker Themba Zwane.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Bertha Peace Mabe and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the team announcement and official send-off dinner in Pretoria for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle)

There were few surprises from Broos as he largely stuck with the players who earned a first appearance at the global finals for Bafana Bafana in 16 years.

South Africa face co-hosts Mexico in the tournament opener on 11 June, before Group A clashes with Czech Republic in Atlanta (18 June) and South Korea in Monterrey (24 June).

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates winger/central midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng at the South African national men’s soccer squad announcement and official send-off dinner in Pretoria on 27 May 2026. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Centre-back Makhanya, 22, plays for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, while Cross, 25, once in the academy at Newcastle United, is a left-back for local Soweto side Kaizer Chiefs.

Neither had been involved in qualifying, but a desire to have more defensive options led to their selection. Regular left-back Aubrey Modiba has also been selected despite missing Sunday’s second leg of the CAF Champions League final for Mamelodi Sundowns with a hamstring injury.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Burnley striker Lyle Foster will lead the line, and Zwane’s experience and guile on the ball are seen by Broos as vital to the team, with 19 of the 26 players based in the South African league.

The World Cup is a coaching swansong for their Belgian tactician Broos, 74, who has already said he will call time on his career after the finals.

‘There were some very difficult decisions to be made. I hope I have chosen the right ones,’ said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The former defender quit international football as a player after the 1986 World Cup, also hosted in Mexico, where he helped Belgium to fourth place.

“I know those players who had to drop out will be very disappointed tonight,” Broos said. “There were some very difficult decisions to be made. I hope I have chosen the right ones.”

South Africa have appeared in three previous World Cup finals, having debuted in 1998. They qualified again in 2002 and hosted the tournament in 2010. They exited in the group stages each time.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union, US), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, US).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal).

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol, Cyprus). DM