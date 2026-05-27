Canada imposes Ebola-related travel ban, Bahamas to increase screening

By Jasper Ward

Residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan will be banned from entering Canada for 90 days starting Wednesday, the Canadian government said. It said the temporary border measure aimed to reduce the risk of Ebola entering and spreading within Canada.

The World Health Organization on Friday raised to “very high” the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has declared the outbreak there and in Uganda an emergency ​of international concern.

Last week, Washington banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from ​entering the United States.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada’s public health agency.

A source said earlier that The Bahamas was also expected to announce an entry ban on people who have traveled to the same three African countries in the past 21 days.

However, the Caribbean country’s government on Tuesday only announced enhanced health screenings and possible quarantines for foreigners who were present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 30 days of arriving in the Caribbean country.

No cases of Ebola have been reported in the United States, Canada or The Bahamas.









(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottowa; editing by Michelle Nichols and Christian Schmollinger)