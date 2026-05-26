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‘Not far away’: rescue team confident of reaching 7 trapped for days in Laos cave

A rescue team racing to save seven people trapped for days in a cave in Laos is getting closer to reaching them, the head of the operation said, after breaking through 15 m (16 yards) of obstacles in a day.

Reuters
By Reuters
26 May
A handout photo made available by Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue shows a Thai rescuer on a mission to free seven Laotians trapped in a flooded cave in Xaysomboun province, Laos, 25 May 2026 (issued 26 May 2026). Members of Thai volunteer rescue teams joined a mission to free seven Lao men trapped in a flooded gold mine cave since 19 May 2026 after heavy rain caused a flash flood and a landslide, blocking the subterranean entrance in the Long Cheng district's mountainous area, according to Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue. EPA/METTA THAM KALASIN RESCUE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A handout photo made available by Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue shows a Thai rescuer on a mission to free seven Laotians trapped in a flooded cave in Xaysomboun province, Laos, 25 May 2026 (issued 26 May 2026). Members of Thai volunteer rescue teams joined a mission to free seven Lao men trapped in a flooded gold mine cave since 19 May 2026 after heavy rain caused a flash flood and a landslide, blocking the subterranean entrance in the Long Cheng district's mountainous area, according to Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue. EPA/METTA THAM KALASIN RESCUE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The seven entered the cave in Laos’ central Xaisomboun province on May 20 but got trapped by a landslide triggered by heavy rain, according to a local rescue group and the state-run Lao Phattana News.

A Thai rescue team joined the operation on Sunday and reported significant progress towards reaching the chamber where the group was trapped.

“From this moment on, I believe our success is not far away,” Kengkard Bongkawong, head of the team, said in a social media post on Monday.

The team is working alongside a local group, the Laos Rescue Volunteer for People, which said the seven people had entered the cave looking for gold. The country’s disaster agency could not be reached for comment.

Footage posted on the Facebook page of Lao Phattana News showed rescuers in helmets crawling through tight spaces under torchlight, gasping for breath, and others wading slowly through muddy, chest-high waters deep into the cave.

The team includes a diver involved in a 17-day rescue at a flooded mountain cave in Thailand in 2018 that captured global attention, when specialists from around the world, including U.S. military personnel and Thai Navy SEALs, descended on the province of Chiang Rai to free a junior soccer team named “Wild Boars”.

Kengkard, who heads a volunteer disaster and rescue team in northeastern Thailand, said water pumping would continue day and night, after the team broke through sand and gravel to edge closer to an underwater shaft they believe will lead them to those trapped.

He said a survey of the area above the cave found four shafts that could potentially connect to the cave system and provide an additional route for the rescue.

“We estimate that less than 20 metres remain before we reach the key target area,” he said.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Juarawee Kittisilpa, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng and Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway)

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