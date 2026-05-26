Jordaan fraud case could stretch to 2030, laments frustrated prosecutor

It’s been a busy couple of days for the South African Football Association (Safa) as the federation slowly builds up towards its next elective congress, which is pencilled in for some time in September. As things stand, Safa president Danny Jordaan has not dismissed the possibility of running for another four-year term, which would be his fourth in succession.

The federation held an ordinary congress in Kempton Park on Sunday, 24 May 2026. This came on the back of a national executive committee (NEC) meeting two days prior. Then on Monday, 25 June, Jordaan and his co-accused (including Safa’s chief of finance Gronie Hluyo, as well as PR specialist Trevor Neethling and former CEO Russell Paul) appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on fraud charges.

In keeping with the theme of this legal matter since Jordaan and his alleged co-conspirators were arrested in December 2024, the matter has once again been postponed – this time to 27 August.

‘Why bend backwards for Jordaan?’

Initially, Jordaan and Hluyo’s legal representative Riaan Gissing (acting on behalf of Victor Nkwashu) had suggested that the matter be postponed to late July, after the 2026 Fifa World Cup. South Africa is appearing for the first time and Jordaan will be present at the showpiece in his capacity as the country’s soccer boss.

Visibly frustrated State prosecutor Moagi Malebati indicated that he would be on leave at that time and lamented the court having to accommodate Jordaan’s World Cup involvement.

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati says South African soccer boss Danny Jordaan (right) and his fraud co-accused should not be allowed to keep orchestrating delays in the matter, which remains in pre-trial. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

“Why must the court bend backwards for the accused to be attending a soccer World Cup? This matter keeps being postponed for lengthy periods, because in between there are soccer issues which are never ending. We may reach 2030 [with case still in pre-trial] if we keep on accommodating Accused One (Jordaan) for his soccer business,” Malebati said.

The latest court appearance by Jordaan and his cohort was supposed to be for the hearing of a fresh Section 342A application, which was brought forward by the Safa head alongside Hluyo.

In the Criminal Procedure Act, Section 342A reads as follows: “A court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his/her legal adviser, the State or a witness.”

The duo’s previous attempt at having the matter struck off the roll on these grounds was dismissed by the sitting magistrate at the time, Sheron Soko-Rantao. It came in December 2024, shortly after their arrests, and the State successfully argued for its dismissal.

Sloppy State affairs?

More than a year later, Jordaan’s defence has once again pulled out this party trick. However, it could not be heard on 25 May because Jordaan and Hluyo’s lawyer, Gissing, told magistrate Brian Nemavhidi that Malebati had not timeously provided them with the relevant documentation they needed.

Former South African Football Association CEO Russell Paul is not part of Danny Jordaan and Gronie Hluyo’s 342A application as things stand, but he may join at a later date. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

“It’s my submission that the applicants wanted to pressure the State into hurrying up and preparing its heads of argument for a substantive opposition to this application. They suggested 1 May, but the State was not ready to respond by then,” Malebati said.

“In any case, we are not compelled by any rules to abide by their suggested date. When the State was ready with its head of argument, it gave them the reply. In any case, they are the ones bringing the Section 342A, but then asking for the matter to be postponed, it’s self-contradictory,” argued Malebati.

“All these applications are being brought to further delay the matter. There is no reason or urgency behind them. It’s a way of having this matter perpetually postponed.”

But Gissing quickly countered, saying: “I beg to differ from my colleague that we received his response on 20 May. I have the email in my possession and we received it on 21 May. So his contention that we received it on 20 May is simply incorrect. If there is a postponement, it was caused by the State serving us the relevant documentation on 21 May.”

After some deliberation between the parties, 27 August was agreed upon for the hearing of this new 342A application.

Safa members expelled

While Jordaan continues to duck and dive around securing a proper day in court in the form of an actual trial that will properly test the veracity of the allegations levelled against him, he and his allies are hard at work within Safa as they prepare for this year’s elective congress.

As it stands, Jordaan has not confirmed that he will be running. However, he has not denied it either. The developments at the most recent congress, where four critics of the Safa president were expelled from the federation, indicate that a foundation is being laid for his fourth term at the helm.

The four affected members are Gladwyn White, Monde Montshiwa, Orapeleng Setlhare and Emma Hendricks. They say that Jordaan should not be in his position due to his ongoing case of alleged financial maladministration at Safa, but have now been kicked out of the organisation.

South African Football Association Vice-President Linda Zwane says the four members recently expelled by the federation were punished for heading to court after initially being suspended. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“An item was placed before congress and the members had to make a decision. It was based on whether these members, by taking Safa to court after they were suspended [had broken Safa statutes]. Because they had not exhausted all their internal avenues,” said Safa Vice-President Linda Zwane.

“The congress resolved that the members must be expelled. That was the main decision from the congress,” Zwane said. “These members were suspended by the NEC pending an appearance before the disciplinary committee. But while the process was leading to that, they decided to go to court – something which is against the Safa statutes. So, that is the consequence. That is how you treat them.

“Their suspension and the merits of that suspension were not discussed at this congress. Because that belonged to another forum. The only matter brought for the vote of congress was them taking the matter to court,” he said.

The expulsion of the quartet leaves Jordaan’s quest for a fourth term virtually unchallenged, although much may still change between now and September. DM