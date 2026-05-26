Afrihost wins two 2026 MyBroadband Awards — Here’s how

Afrihost has won two 2026 MyBroadband Awards - ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

This is the fourth consecutive time Afrihost has won the ISP of the Year award, and the second time in a row it has won the Hosting Provider of the Year award.

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Winning both awards is notable, as the requirements to win a MyBroadband Award are stringent.

The strengths of the solutions and services offered by candidates are assessed in-depth, considering factors such as customer satisfaction and general quality.

MyBroadband also conducts surveys to determine customer sentiment on the top ISPs and hosting companies in South Africa.

Based on these processes, Afrihost is the deserving winner of its two 2026 MyBroadband Awards.

Focus on quality

Afrihost’s identity is centred around ensuring all products are affordably priced, while still delivering world-class quality.

This ensures that its customers always get more value than expected – and this has been a consistent approach since its earliest days.

Afrihost was founded in 1999 as a hosting business.

At the time, hosting services were extremely expensive, with established providers charging R550 per month.

Afrihost chose to offer its hosting services for only R150 per month, immediately disrupting the market and positioning itself as an industry leader.

Afrihost also consistently adapts its services to meet the needs of its clients.

This is particularly evident in its connectivity products, where it has consistently launched new products as customers have demanded them.

As a result, Afrihost now offers Fixed LTE, Fixed 5G, ADSL, and other mobile connectivity solutions.

Continued success

Afrihost’s continued success over the past 27 years is thanks to its consistent commitment to improvement.

It will continue to refine and improve its offerings over the next year – making it the clear and deserving industry leader in both the ISP and hosting sectors. DM

Click here to learn more about Afrihost