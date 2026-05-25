The 1976 student uprising remembered

1976@50 – Soweto history and archives project

The 1976 student uprising marked a decisive turning point in the history of South Africa. Starting as a peaceful protest by Soweto students against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in African schools, the movement quickly spread to other parts of Johannesburg, the PWV (now Gauteng) and the rest of the country. Within months, hundreds of thousands of black students had taken to the streets in marches to proclaim their rejection not only of apartheid education but the system in its entirety. They did so in the face of increasing state violence, which resulted in numerous deaths, imprisonment and general repression in black areas. Together with the Durban strikes of 1973 and the Black Consciousness-led protests at universities, the high school rebellion was instrumental in the making of the popular uprising that gathered pace from the late 1970s and culminated in the demise of apartheid.

The historic significance of the march on 16 June 1976 and its aftermath have been widely acknowledged: from 1977 the date was commemorated as part of the ongoing struggle against apartheid; after the advent of democracy in 1994, it was proclaimed as a public holiday and museums were established in Soweto to commemorate the uprising.

While the 1976 uprising is annually commemorated, this is the first conference that will bring together scholars and leading participants of the 1976 students’ movement to reflect critically on the causes, character and legacies of the historic uprising. More than 40 papers will be presented on themes such as the role of women, Black Consciousness and culture, the national scope of the uprising, representations of student movements and the debates that animated that movement, including on building unity with parents/workers, state violence, boycotting classes and the importance of education. In addition, participants and leaders of the 1976 uprising will share their experiences and insights in roundtables. DM