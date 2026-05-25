Senegal’s parliament speaker quits two days after prime minister sacked

Ndiaye, a senior figure in the ruling PASTEF party, said on Sunday his resignation was a personal decision, giving the “higher interest of the nation” as a reason for his departure.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday and dissolved the government after months of mounting tension between the two leaders.

Ties between Faye and Sonko, allies who swept to power together in 2024, soured against a backdrop of growing economic challenges linked to debt and domestic fallout from the Iran war.

Members of parliament are set to convene on Tuesday to vote on reinstating Sonko as a lawmaker and to elect a new speaker for the National Assembly to replace Ndiaye.

Some critics say reinstating Sonko would be illegal as he has never been a member of parliament.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba;Writing by Clement Bonnerot; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Helen Popper)